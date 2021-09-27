Resident Evil 2 fan brings Capcom’s game to real life on TikTok

In recent years, Capcom has been won over by the desire to give a second life to one of its most prolific sagas, Resident Evil. Even though the publisher does not forget to perpetuate the legacy of the license, recent remakes have brought these games of the last century up to date. But, under the spell of the original episodes, a fan wanted to offer them a tribute on TikTok.

Retrogaming has a charm of its own that cannot be taken away from it and, sometimes, the discovery of these titles of yesteryear leaves an indelible mark in the hearts of some players. like lake_skywalker, a TikTok user, who challenged himself to bring the original game to real life.

Twenty-three years later, Capcom’s game, and the franchise more broadly, continues to influence the world of video games and beyond. The video made by lake_skywalker proves it well since it has endeavored to develop a faithful reproduction of the game in real life, while taking care to keep the outdated mechanics of the title and the character animations.

If the TikTok platform is recent, everything we find in this video is vintage, whether the sound effects that accompany Leon’s very specific way of moving, the behavior of zombies and the way our hero plays them and gets rid of them.

Furthermore, the whole video tries to reproduce the crossing of the police station and even gives us the right to the famous camera angles and the capricious maneuverability of it for a rather convincing end result. The video, between parody and tribute to Resident Evil 2, can be found below on lake_skywalker’s TikTok profile.





Sources: GameRant , TikTok