Resident Evil 4: Horror and the Infected in VR is coming next month!

We often talk about the many ports of Skyrim, and even Bethesda has fun. But there is another title that has seen a lot of different releases, and that is Resident Evil 4. Today we learn the release date of the VR version of the game.

Announced on April 16 during a Resident Evil Showcase, Resident Evil 4 VR is the result of the collaboration between Capcom and Oculus. Accordingly, the title is only expected on Oculus Quest 2 from October 21. By purchasing and launching this version developed by Armature, players will be able to choose between the classic trips and teleportation trips. Also, players can directly manage their equipment by mimicking gestures, while the different puzzles have been adapted, and that all interactions have been redesigned for VR.

First released in 2005, Resident Evil 4 is overall considered one of the biggest games in the license and its kind. He has however quite a bit divided among the fans of the first hour, who see it as an unpleasant turn towards action. On the occasion of the release date announcement, a trailer was broadcast exclusively by our colleagues from IGN.





