Retirement – OM, Arsenal, Manchester City: Samir Nasri, little prince without a crown

A flawed but dazzling smile. With his teeth misaligned, his eyes filled with mischief and his eternal kid’s banter, Samir Nasri never seemed to grow old. Yet he has lived through almost two decades of very highs and lows, visited the four corners of Europe and a roller coaster career, experienced all that a professional footballer can experience. The drunkenness of the big Premier League Sundays, the anonymity of a fishtail end when everyone has forgotten you. He played with the best, survived volcanoes (Vélodrome), wore the armband of the Blues.

But there remains, at the back of the mouth, this unpleasant taste of unfinished business because he did not know how to conclude the story or because it ended too quickly. In truth, Nasri made his retirement official at 34, but his career had been floundering for a long time. His destiny in Blue suddenly came to an end, at the age of 26. In 2017, in a club, after a season of resurrection in Seville, injuries and a gruesome suspension for doping. At 30 and despite sparkling revivals at Antalyaspor, West Ham and Anderlecht. He started off as a “little prince”, ended up as a worn and fallen baron. Without ever really knowing a crowning achievement.

Samir Nasri in Manchester City colors Credit: Getty Images

The most talented player from the Commandery

Today, however, he remains the most talented of the players who left the Commandery. At 18, just fallen from the nest, the youngster from Gavotte-Peyret put the Vélodrome at his feet in an OM team made of odds and ends. But Nasri already wore it with the conviction of those who know that a great destiny awaits them. Marseille have not forgotten it after four full seasons and a return to the Champions League. Elegant with the ball, Nasri carried with him an almost old-fashioned romanticism that was better than the burden of “New Zidane”.

Samir Nasri – Marseille – 2005 Credit: Getty Images

The strength of character of this kid allowed him to survive the comparison, a rough start at the Velodrome and even an early exile in the Premier League. He had something else between his feet and at the back of his head. Nasri saw everything before everyone else, delivered it with unusual grace, knew how to gently eliminate and send a few firecrackers under the bar. In England, at Arsenal and then Manchester City, he continued to lead the debates until he became a fundamental part of the Citizens’ first league title in 44 years.





Last vestige of a time when the France team was only a subject of tension

This strength of character has built a formidable although incomplete club career, it has also damaged his international destiny and the relationship he will forge with the French public. Born on March 28, 2007, one evening in France – Austria, and immediately decisive passer for Karim Benzema, Bleu Nasri will accumulate 41 selections in six years. Whoever will be elected best French player of the year 2010 will escape Knysna but not the image of the bad kid who will stick to this generation. The impetuous Nasri is the last vestige of a time when the France team was only a subject of tension. He did not take the path of redemption and stopped his adventure one evening of roadblocks and anguish in Kiev. Deschamps will never give him another chance and Nasri will miss the great adventure started in Brazil.

Samir Nasri during Ukraine-France in 2013 Credit: AFP

Sacrificed by the coach, Nasri, nicknamed the “little con” by William Gallas, had a few pots that did not plead his case. A confusion in the bus with Thierry Henry at Euro 2008, a finger on the mouth addressed to the press after his only goal in international competition (England, Euro 2012) then an altercation with a journalist one evening of elimination against the ‘Spain, at the same Euro. Between arrogance and self-confidence, the line is sometimes thin. “It is not because I am young that I have to shut my mouth and say amen to everything”, he already defended himself in 2010. Nasri, the impertinent, has never “shut his mouth”. So, we loved it. We hated him. We even loved to hate him. The first member of the 1987 generation (Benzema, Ben Arfa, Ménez) to bow out, he embodied it perfectly. With infinite talent and an imperfect career. The Little Prince with the contagious smile, sometimes carnivorous, has undoubtedly dreamed too much of himself as king.

Against England, Samir Nasri scores for the French team’s first match at Euro 2012 and immediately addresses the journalists present in the press gallery. Credit: AFP

