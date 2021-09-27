Revaluation of APL, reform of unemployment insurance, automatic increase in the minimum wage … What changes on October 1

Increase in the minimum wage, revaluation of APL and reform of unemployment insurance … This October 1, 2021 will see the entry into force of several things. Here are the main ones.

Revaluation of APL

Oh, that won’t really change your daily life, but the increase is still there … On October 1, personalized housing assistance will increase by + 0.42%.

Thus, a household that receives 225 euros of APL today, the average amount paid to a household, should see this amount increase by … 94 cents.

Automatic increase in the minimum wage

October 1 is also the date of the automatic increase in the minimum wage. Here again, this is hardly important, but it is around + 2.2%. Or an increase of 35 euros gross per month.

Currently at 1,554.58 € (monthly gross) for a full-time employee, the minimum wage will be raised to 1,589.47 €. The gross hourly minimum wage should increase from € 10.25 to € 10.48. This increase is automatic because it is modeled on inflation.





Unemployment insurance reform

The controversial new rules for calculating the amount of unemployment benefit, a flagship measure of the reform, were to come into force on July 1, but the Council of State suspended them in June, arguing “uncertainties about the economic situation”.

According to an assessment by Unédic carried out in the spring, up to 1.15 million people opening rights in the year following the entry into force of the reform would receive a lower monthly allowance (by 17% on average), with in the same time one “theoretical duration of compensation” extended (14 months on average compared to 11 before the reform).

Concretely, the eligibility conditions will be reduced from 4 to 6 months when there is both a drop in‘”at least 130,000″ job seekers registered with Pôle emploi in category A “in the last six months “ and 2.7 million pre-employment declarations of more than one month over four consecutive months.

All calculated from the month of April. According to the same criteria, the duration of compensation before application of the degression to job seekers whose allowance is greater than approximately 4,500 euros of gross monthly salary will be reduced from 8 to 6 months.