Roll on Sunday: Tribute to Jacques Chirac, his daughter Claude presents

This September 26, 2021 marks an important date. This is the anniversary of the death of Jacques Chirac. The former President of the Republic died that day in 2019 at the age of 86 from kidney failure. He left behind his wife Bernadette and their daughter Claude (63 years old). The latter joined Michel Drucker to pay tribute to him in Roll on Sunday (France 2) during a special broadcast. The communication advisor did not fail to accompany Sumette, the bichon that the host offered to Jacques Chirac on his set in 2009.

It was in this year that the president offered his very last television appearance. His health was already failing at the time. “I was told: ‘He is tired’. He had had his stroke several years earlier. We had lunch right after, he went to take a nap … and I knew we would never see him again. I knew he wouldn’t speak again. He was very tired“, Michel Drucker recalled in C to you this Thursday, September 23.





In the second part of the afternoon, from 4:05 pm, Michel Drucker will change register to discuss the news of a handful of new guests. Cristiana Reali is invited to promote her new show The fights of a brazen at the theatre. Michel Leeb also had the opportunity to come back on stage with the play Unmentionable, in which he gives the reply to Florence Pernel, at the Comédie des Champs-Elysées. The actor will therefore speak on the subject with Michel Drucker. Zabou Breitman will also have the pleasure of defending his new piece Dorothy, which she wrote and directed and for which she plays the lead role: that of Dorothy Parker, one of the most influential writers of the 20th century in the United States.

There will also be some music with Yves Duteil who has not forgotten to bring his guitar with him on the set. The 72-year-old singer-songwriter will undoubtedly evoke his book Paths of freedom released on May 6.

Roll on Sunday and Roll on next Sunday this September 26, 2021 on France 2 from 3.10 p.m.