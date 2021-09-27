Rugby night: four awards for Stade Toulousain and one double for Antoine Dupont

the essential

Out of five nominations, Stade Toulousain and its players have won four prizes, including two for Antoine Dupont, who thus achieves another double. A feast also shared with Romain Poite and Marjorie Mayans.

Which season ! Once again, Stade Toulousain left nothing but crumbs for their opponents. Could it be otherwise the year he achieved a historic double? Best player, best international player, best staff, and the best try. Do not throw any more. The 17th night of rugby was decidedly red and black. We told you crumbs. Let’s start with that then. Either the title of best hope won by Melvyn Jaminet, the back of Usap, courted by many great teams including… Stade Toulousain ,. The latter roasted Matthis Lebel, also nominated.

For the rest, the favorites of the evening were at the rendezvous of the Olympia. Starting with the staff represented yesterday by Ugo Mola, Clement Poitrenaud, Virgile Lacombe, Laurent Thuéry; Jérôme Cazalbou taking care of keeping the trophy. Ugo Mola of course played him humble: “The staff of La Rochelle could have been in our place since the two finals were played very little. “

We continue with the prize for the best international player and the best player in the Top 14. Antoine Dupont first beat his former team-mates… Auch’s cadets, Grégory Alldritt and Anthony Jelonch. He sees it as an encouragement: “It gives meaning to what we can do on a daily basis and it makes you want to work to stay where you are. “

For the famous icing on the cake, it will be the best test of the Top 14 scored by Matthis Lebel in Castres. A hundred-meter test initiated, it must be remembered, by Maxime Marty within a mixed team for the occasion.

This evening was even a feast in any case for Occitania and quite simply the former Midi-Pyrenees region, since to the awards received by Toulouse, two other awards had to be added. This is how the Midi-Pyrénées referee (native of Castres and living in Toulouse) Romain Poite received his sixth best referee award. Perhaps the last for the one who will know very quickly if he will continue to referee next season. “It smells a bit more of a tree than a tree. He reacted with humor.

And among women, Marjorie Mayans la Blagnacaise has also been recognized by her peers. She also played collective when it comes to thanks: “I am very proud to be part of this French team which is progressing from season to season. “



