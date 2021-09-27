Russian Grand Prix Bonus-malus: 100% Hamilton for a historic 100th

The note: 4/5

Lando Norris (McLaren) would have made a sensational winner in the dry before, but it was the day of champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), eager to remember how much he can change the course of events. For a historic 100th.

The winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

A careful start, then a methodical ascent. Lewis Hamilton was impressive in handling his tires at the end of 1st stint and at the start of 2nd, and he taught Max Verstappen (Red Bull) a little lesson in this regard.

A bluff from the Mercedes pitcrew was then enough to rush Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) to the pit and ultimately to his loss. Released, the driver of the n ° 44 felt growing wings halfway, and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) paid the price.

Hamilton, more relieved than happy: “It took a long time to reach 100”

Nice maneuvers for P2, it was the union minimum. But what would a champion be without a little help from fate every now and then? The arrival of the storm was a godsend, but not a pleasure. A “hammer time” which took away his last illusions from Lando Norris (McLaren), lost in slicks in the wet.

In short, it is as if Lewis Hamilton had been given to offer for his 100th victory a digest of the best of his previous 99.

The beaten: Lando Norris (McLaren)

The victory of his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo at Monza may have pushed him to take this crazy bet to finish in slicks on a wet track to also go for the victory he so desires. After five podiums it was understandable, but he moved from 1st to 7th in 6 laps. And he gave some extra points to Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), who precedes him in 3rd place in the championship.

Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) also believed they could walk on water and the explanation he put forward is similar to that of his colleagues.

“It was tricky, but we didn’t see how hard the rain was coming. I made my decision based on the information I got, that the drizzle must remain a drizzle“, explained the pilot from Woking.

The miracle: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

He quickly blew the plug Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), but Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and especially Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) almost left him in 7th place when the storm propelled him P2 in 7 turns. An unexpected result that will perhaps weigh a long way when it comes time to take stock.

The big winners: Mercedes

Casually, the Etoile firm took a small option on an 8th Constructors’ title in Russia.

The penalized: Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Ten seconds were added to the Canadian’s race time for his responsibility in the collision with Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) in the last laps. Not enough to make him lose his 11th place but still worry him. Because this sanction goes hand in hand with the loss of two points on his superlicence, the total of which climbs to 8 points on the maximum quota of 12. In short, he is only 4 points from a suspension Grand Prix.

The bonus: Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

“Nando” Max Verstappen (Red Bull) got paid on lap 38 for P6, and then he missed the podium by nothing. “I think third place is more a reflection of our final position, he estimated. With the rain coming so late, it was all a matter of luck. It was a coin toss. Some cars stopped a lap earlier and I was third when it really started to rain. It was impossible to predict. “

Still 10th in the championship, wedged between Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and his teammate Esteban Ocon (Alpine), the Spaniard may have had his best race of the season.

The penalty: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

“Carlos came in to take ‘intermediates’ but I had some doubts. I wanted to do one more lap on slicks”, explained the Monegasque. Who tumbled from P8 to P15 in the last laps. And took a slap in the championship by giving up place of No. 6 in the world to his teammate, 3rd in the race.

“Charlot” took a big wild card and must look behind him because Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) is coming back strong.

The up and down tweet

The number: 2

This is the 2nd victory in 11 races for Lewis Hamilton.





The statement: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

I’m so proud of everything we’ve done, not only on the track but also off. It’s just a special moment for everyone who has contributed to it. I have the most amazing team. My small personal team from Project 44, and then obviously Angela (Cullen, his physiotherapist, editor’s note), Omar, my driver, Lloyd, my security. There are too many to name them all, but some have been with me for 18 years. I will be eternally grateful for their continued support and faith in me. To my parents too. My father…

