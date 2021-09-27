More

    Sam became a Category 4 hurricane

    As forecasters had announced, the one that was before the weekend just a simple tropical storm evolved into hurricane category 4 between Friday and Saturday. But it would seem that themajor hurricane Sam has reached the peak of his intensity this time. However, it should stay there for several days before finally weakening.

    According to US National Hurricane Center (United States), Sam was located this Sunday evening some 1,400 kilometers east-southeast of the Leeward Islands – Guadeloupe, in particular. The hurricane moving at more than 11 km / h towards the northwest. And accompanied by winds exceeding 230 km / h and gusts to some 280 km / h. What places it ex aequo with the storm Ida among the hurricanes that have developed the strongest sustained winds in this season 2021.

    Forecasters note that strongest winds Hurricane Sam does not blow more than 50 km from its center.

    It now seems certain that Sam will not touch Earth in the USA. The West Indies, on the other hand, could feel some effects of the hurricane. With in particular a severely degraded state of the sea.

    On the Atlantic, the hurricane seasons seem to want to follow and resemble each other. Sam is already the 18e named tropical storm of the year. And this weekend, Sam evolved into a major hurricane, a Category 4 hurricane. © Mike Mareen, Adobe Stock

    The 18e tropical storm of hurricane season promises to be violent

    Article by Nathalie Mayer published on 09/25/2021


    Her name is Sam. It’s the 18e tropical storm of the 2021 season to see the light of day over the Atlantic. And according to experts, it has everything to develop into a major hurricane in the days to come. As she walks quietly towards the Leeward Islands, north of the Caribbean arc.

    In the past, it has only happened once that 18 systems – including six hurricanes and three major hurricanes – were named at this point in the season – which is set to last until November 30. It was … in 2020!

    And to this day, there are therefore already only three names – Teresa, Victor and Wanda – on the list published a few weeks ago by the National Hurricane Canter. It is therefore a safe bet that the additional list planned by the WMO, the World Meteorological Organization, will be used this year. It would be a novelty, because until last year it was the letters of thegreek alphabet which were used to name the additional hurricanes.

    Remember that last August, the NOAA – the US Oceanic and Atmospheric Observation Agency – predicted, with a probability of 65%, an above normal season with between 15 and 21 named storms, including 7 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes .

    For now, theenergy Accumulated Cyclone (ACE) – which gives an idea of ​​the size, intensity and duration storms – during this 2021 season is only 11% above average. THE’hurricane the most violent to date remaining Ida and the one who has come the most distance is Larry.


