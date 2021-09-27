Sam became a Category 4 hurricane

As forecasters had announced, the one that was before the weekend just a simple tropical storm evolved into hurricane category 4 between Friday and Saturday. But it would seem that themajor hurricane Sam has reached the peak of his intensity this time. However, it should stay there for several days before finally weakening.

Hurricane #Sat has put on a show the last 24 hours intensifying from a Category 1 to Category 4 Hurricane. Thought it would be nice to share what that 24-h evolution looks like on 1-min res GOES-16 water vapor. Wait until the end as the fully clears out. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/D4yGoOeCjC – Philippe Papin (@pppapin) September 25, 2021

According to US National Hurricane Center (United States), Sam was located this Sunday evening some 1,400 kilometers east-southeast of the Leeward Islands – Guadeloupe, in particular. The hurricane moving at more than 11 km / h towards the northwest. And accompanied by winds exceeding 230 km / h and gusts to some 280 km / h. What places it ex aequo with the storm Ida among the hurricanes that have developed the strongest sustained winds in this season 2021.

Forecasters note that strongest winds Hurricane Sam does not blow more than 50 km from its center.

It now seems certain that Sam will not touch Earth in the USA. The West Indies, on the other hand, could feel some effects of the hurricane. With in particular a severely degraded state of the sea.

On the Atlantic, the hurricane seasons seem to want to follow and resemble each other. Sam is already the 18e named tropical storm of the year. And this weekend, Sam evolved into a major hurricane, a Category 4 hurricane. © Mike Mareen, Adobe Stock

The 18e tropical storm of hurricane season promises to be violent

Her name is Sam. It’s the 18e tropical storm of the 2021 season to see the light of day over the Atlantic. And according to experts, it has everything to develop into a major hurricane in the days to come. As she walks quietly towards the Leeward Islands, north of the Caribbean arc.

Tropical storm #Sat, 18th system of the season was born in the Atlantic.

Sam is expected to become a hurricane tomorrow and then a major hurricane at the end of the weekend. Uncertainty remains as to its trajectory next week. pic.twitter.com/rzTDJ4bOWY – Keraunos (@KeraunosObs) September 23, 2021

In the past, it has only happened once that 18 systems – including six hurricanes and three major hurricanes – were named at this point in the season – which is set to last until November 30. It was … in 2020!

Tropical storm #Sat has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic – the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season to date. Only 1 season on record has had 18+ Atlantic named storms by 23 September: 2020. 2020 had 23 named storms by 23 September. pic.twitter.com/AGFg37ljxw – Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 23, 2021

And to this day, there are therefore already only three names – Teresa, Victor and Wanda – on the list published a few weeks ago by the National Hurricane Canter. It is therefore a safe bet that the additional list planned by the WMO, the World Meteorological Organization, will be used this year. It would be a novelty, because until last year it was the letters of thegreek alphabet which were used to name the additional hurricanes.

With the naming of TS Rose in the far Eastern Atlantic, we are down to just 4 names left in 2021’s list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names What happens after we run out? As of this year, we would move on to a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names provided by @WMOpic.twitter.com/mcfjYWJ0Ov – NWS Newport / Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 20, 2021

Remember that last August, the NOAA – the US Oceanic and Atmospheric Observation Agency – predicted, with a probability of 65%, an above normal season with between 15 and 21 named storms, including 7 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes .

For now, theenergy Accumulated Cyclone (ACE) – which gives an idea of ​​the size, intensity and duration storms – during this 2021 season is only 11% above average. THE’hurricane the most violent to date remaining Ida and the one who has come the most distance is Larry.