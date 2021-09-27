Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3: Amazon lowers their prices for the French Days

It’s tonight that the French Days will end: no need to Flip-per, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones are still on sale on Amazon… but we will have to act quickly.

Initiated there is still little time by Samsung, the foldable smartphones are starting to become something seriously fashionable. As astonishing as the technology is, it must also prove to be very practical to benefit a large screen that fits in your pocket, and all of quality.

Thus, we find the Samsung galaxy fold3, figurehead of the domain, from € 1,699 with the -100 € coupon to be applied during the purchase (just check the dedicated box, very simply). The other alternative, the Samsung galaxy flip3, is sold to him as soon as € 999 with its own coupon, of -60 €. Be careful, there are not many copies left in stock, so we’ll have to make up our minds quickly.

Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 256GB for € 1699 on Amazon

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 512GB at 1747 € on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 128GB for 999 € on Amazon

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 256 GB for € 1099 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3, foldable smartphones on the decline for the French Days

The least we can say is that the very concept of these two phones impresses: it is therefore a foldable touch screen. Once opened, the surface is then multiplied by two and provides its user with an image close to a small tablet or a large smartphone, while being able to be transported very easily. The future, here, now.

In addition, these are two real performance objects. the Fold3 so is a smartphone 5G embedding a processor Snapdragon 888, 12 GB RAM and, above all, a screen 7.6 inch amoled once unfolded. The front camera then disappears to make way for a surface close to a tablet. It is even possible to distribute its different applications simultaneously and obtain a real work or entertainment platform.





the Flip3, meanwhile, is even more mobile since it is a very small object (compatible 5G) from 107 mm when it is folded up, obviously reminiscent of the mythical flip phone. An external screen is arranged to take a look at our notifications and manage them in opening the phone. When opened, the diagonal of the AMOLED screen is 7 inch. A compact smartphone, waterproof but also efficient and easy to use.

