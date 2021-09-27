Samsung would hesitate between 2 photo modules, which one do you prefer?

There is some doubt about the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra photo module. The brand would hesitate between two different designs.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra already seems to hold no secrets for us. So is the cycle of smartphone leaks. Onleaks released the first images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra at the end of last week, using many of the design codes of a Samsung Galaxy Note. Among the big novelties, the design of the photo module. Finally, there is still some doubt about this design.

OnLeaks admits the doubt

It is the Ice Universe account, used to leaks concerning Samsung, which questioned certain elements of the design shown by OnLeaks. The latter quickly admitted that there was some uncertainty about the design shown. It is indeed possible that Samsung makes some adjustments to the design between now and the presentation, but nothing that would not modify in general what we have known.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the final design of a smartphone is slightly different from that of an OnLeaks leak. The latter is often one of the first to offer a preview of how a smartphone will look, and thus the most likely to make mistakes.

He was therefore able to question his sources concerning the potential second photo module to produce a second rendering.

The two Galaxy S22 Ultra possible

In both cases, we have a photo module with 5 circles, including 4 cameras. The first design offers a photo module where all the lenses are part of the same block, this is the design defended by OnLeaks in its first leak. The second design vertically divides the photo module into two columns, this is the design defended by Ice Universe.





Option A // Source: Onleaks and IceUniverse Option B // Source: Onleaks and IceUniverse

According to Onleaks, both designs have been studied at one point or another by Samsung, and it is not yet possible to know which of the two designs could win internal support.

Which one do you prefer ?

