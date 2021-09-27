Saved by the regulations, “history is beautiful” for Locminé – News

Moments after the victory of Tobias Lund Andresen in the last stage of the 54th Tour de Bretagne, Anthony Delaplace finished. He is the only favorite to finish with the small group of attackers but the rider from Arkéa-Samsic questions his assistants: did he win the Class 2 event … Because Jean-Louis Le Ny, too present in this small group and better placed overall at the start of Guitté, made a mistake 500 meters from the goal, trapped by the cobblestones of this final ascent to the heights of Dinan. While the general classification was reaching out to him, the WB-Fybolia Locminé rider collapsed after the line. Head down in his arms, tears flow and no one manages to console him. In addition to the first lost position, he temporarily retreated to the bottom of the Top 10.

“BY STOPPING THE CAR, I THOUGHT ABOUT THIS RULE”

The microphone announces the success of Anthony Delaplace and the Norman can finally rejoice. Crowned the winner in all minds, he understands that the story is more complicated than it seems. “I had doubts at the finish, Jean-Louis Le Ny fell in front of me and I did not know if it counted as a finish in bump or on the flat. The announcer announced to me the winner so I thought that the commissioners had decided, but no “. While everyone is temporarily stuck on the line, while waiting to be able to reach the car park, Léo Moréac and Arnaud Gérard, sport directors of Locminé and Arkéa-Samsic, rush to the back of the podium in search of the commissaires’ bus, where discussions have already started regarding a possible application of the three kilometer rule, which allows a rider injured in a final to be drafted in the time of the group to which he belonged.

On the side of Locminé, it is the emotional lift that begins. “There was a minute when everyone collapsed a bit and then as I stopped the car I thought about this rule. I ran to see the marshals”, explains Léo Moréac. The two technicians enter the bus, the door closes. On the podium, it’s confusion. Nobody knows what will happen to the fate of this Tour de Bretagne, or even which rider should be invited to the ceremony. But it only takes a few minutes for the sentence to fall. Léo Moréac rejoices when he gets off the coach, and throws himself into the arms of his staff and his management. “The rules are the rules and today they benefit us. He deserves it for the whole week, he was consistent. Everyone did the job. For a small team like us, it’s great , it’s our Tour de France “.





“THIS IS THE APOTHEOSIS”

Among the runners, it is also the explosion. “I had ridden for Jean-Louis at the KBE and at the Breton Estivale. It’s a bit my favorite exercise, I cycle to help my friends. We thought at first that he had lost then we received the information of Jean-Louis’ victory. We exploded with joy in the camper van “, rejoices Lomig Le Clec’h. On the Arkéa-Samsic side, Arnaud Gérard keeps a big smile. “I knew it, he admits, a good player, with members of the organization. I had seen the rules, I expected it, that’s how it is “. Anthony Delaplace has a harder time digesting when hot. “In the end, the three kilometer rule was applied. I thought that this rule only counted in the event of a massive fall, well I never really looked into the question … It’s a big disappointment to go from 1er to 2e. Hot I don’t really know what to say “.

Jean-Louis Le Ny then returned to the podium, after long minutes, to receive his green and white jersey, while Léo Moréac continued to fall into the arms of the members of his team. “It’s a special end, we would have preferred to win directly. We knew that the three kilometer rule could apply. We take this victory anyway, especially for our first participation. We bring back three jerseys. It’s just magic. “. In N3 two years ago, in N2 last year, WB-Fybolia Locminé is still new. “We started six years ago. The story is good and we will continue. There, it was still faster than expected because winning the Tour de Bretagne is strong. image of the team, each time we arrive in a race being the smallest we make it a strength. It is the apotheosis for all partners and staff “. We had to wait, and benefit from a point of settlement, but it is indeed Jean-Louis Le Ny who inscribes his name on the prize list.