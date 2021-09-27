SCHOLARSHIP-Values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe (updated)

(Updated with Rolls-Royce)

PARIS, September 27 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch Monday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe, where index futures suggest an opening up 0.7% to 1.1%:

* PLASTIC OMNIUM PLOF.PA lowered its annual financial targets on Friday due to the semiconductor shortage affecting global automotive production.

* FAURECIA EPED.PA announced on Monday the launch of its takeover bid on the remaining capital of German HELLA HLE.DE at a price of 60 euros per share.

* VALEO VLOF.PA – Goldman Sachs has raised its recommendation to “neutral” against “sell”.

* BP BP.L, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL RDSa.L – BP said on Sunday that nearly a third of its service stations in Britain were no longer supplied with fuels, as pumps scramble for fear of shortage has led the government to suspend the rules in force in terms of competition to allow collaborations between companies.





* HSBC HSBA.L – The shares of the Hong Kong-listed bank gain more than 2% after the return to China of the chief financial officer of Huawei, arrested in Canada in 2018, which fuels hopes of easing tensions between China and the United States likely to benefit the group.

* ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L has announced that it has been chosen to power the US Air Force’s B52 bomber fleet, a contract the amount of which could reach 2.6 billion dollars (2.2 billion euros ).

* CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S – The CEO of the Swiss bank, Thomas Gottstein, is the right person to lead the strategic reorientation of the group by reducing its exposure to risk, said the chairman of the board, Antonio Horta-Osorio , in an interview published on Sunday.

* PRUDENTIAL PRU.L seeks to raise 2.41 billion dollars (2.06 billion euros) via its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, we learned from two sources close to the project.

* ZOOPLUS ZO1G.DE announced on Saturday that the private equity group EQT EQTAB.ST had submitted to it a purchase offer amounting to 3.36 billion euros, competing with that of the American Hellman & Friedman .

(Written by Claude Chendjou and Marc Angrand, edited by Sophie Louet and Blandine Hénault)