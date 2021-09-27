Season 2, new film, spin-off, Netflix cumulates the announcements on its flagship license

This Saturday, September 25 was the biggest online event organized by the American SVOD streaming platform Netflix. A live of several hours spaced throughout the afternoon and evening concerning the future of the platform. A lot of’advertisement were made regarding upcoming original productions like Stranger Things, Big Mouth, The Crown, Viking or the spin off of Cowboy Bebop. Corn License who was the most spoiled yesterday, it was the one arounde the universe of The Witcher. Explanations.

The Witcher : a full trailer for season 2!

Let’s lay the groundwork right away, the next season of The Witcher is announced by Netflix on the 17th december 2021. Enough to spend a good Christmas in the company of the most powerful monster hunter witcher that the Continent has ever known. Netflix bets very big on this next season, so much so that at the turn of a conversation, Henry cavill, emblematic actor of Geralt and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner of the series, announced thata season 3 was already in preparation. It is to them that we owe the many announcements and information surrounding the series. The Witcher, principally the trailer for season 2.

A trailer for season 2 in half-tone since the latter is rather a mix between unseen images from the next season and a reuse of several images from season 1. However, we have a lot of content to eat, like the first visual of Vesemir, interpreted by Kim bodnia. We can also see a Dandelion more than circumspect, a Yennefer in difficulty who is tossed on one side of the Nilfgaard and the other and some rare images of Ciri. Rather than telling it to you, we’d rather show it to you, so take the time to watch this latest trailer, and go read the latest information we already knew about season 2 of The Witcher.





A new movie and the prequel are coming

Still concerning season 2, we were entitled to a one-minute clip from the first episode of the series. The latter will adapt the new A grain of truth, by rearranging it a little, since Ciri is not normally present. Luckily for us, it’s not just this trailer to chew on. We now also know that the prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin has just entered the production phase. As a reminder, this spin-off series takes place 1200 years before the events of the series with Geralt and Ciri, during the Conjunction of the Spheres, having seen the birth of the monsters … and Witers.

A second animated film in the style of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also planned, as well as a rather special “fun-filled Witcher Kids and Family” series, both it is hard to imagine the universe of the series adapted in a version for all audiences. In any case, the evening was promising for the universe The Witcher. The success of the first season was colossal for the streaming platform, so much so that eShe found a new hen laying eggs there gold to mine.

Another dose of The Witcher?

