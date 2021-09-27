Shin Megami Tensei V will offer four difficulty levels

Atlus explains that in addition to the three difficulty levels available at launch (Casual, Normal and Hard), players will be able to download separately (but for free) a Safety mode which should make things even easier than the Casual mode. Even more than in the recent Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster, Atlus therefore seems to have put all the chances on his side to make the difficulty of Shin Megami Tensei V more customizable than ever so that no one is refused entry.

“There are three difficulty levels: Casual, Normal, and Hard. These three modes are available from the start of the game. Hard mode is filled with dangers and many challenges, and can only be selected at the start of the game. You can switch to Normal or Casual during your game, but you cannot return to Hard mode after changing. We recommend it to players who are not satisfied with the challenge of the standard game mode. Additionally, an even more accommodating Safety Mode will be available at launch as free downloadable content. Players have the option to choose the difficulty that suits them best“, explains Atlus.





Apart from the issue of difficulty, this new presentation with English subtitles focuses on presenting demons from around the world to take part in the scenario such as Khonsu (Egypt), Vasuki (India), Zeus (Greece) and Odin (North Europe). All of them are part of the Bethel organization which fights for the same cause as the protagonist, namely to protect Tokyo, but their status as friend or foe remains undetermined. The other main subject of the video is the exploration of Da’at, this post-apo alternative Tokyo that should offer more variety of terrain than in previous games in the series.

We are shown teleportation points intended for fast travel, backups as well as the merchant Gustave who will be happy to buy back the useless loot, but also to recover his Miman, kinds of little minions scattered all over Da’at. The more the player finds, the more rewards he will get, a classic way to encourage exploration. We will also meet special enemies called Abscesses that will have to be defeated to clear the path but also to gain new Miracles. More friendly, some little demons like Amanozako will act as an exploration guide and quest navigator.