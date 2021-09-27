Signal encrypted messaging once again operational

January 11, 2021 in Toulouse. LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP

The encrypted messaging application Signal announced that it had been the victim of a failure, on the night of Sunday 26 to Monday, September 27, which caused the interruption of the services of the platform.

Signal incriminated “A host failure which affects part of our services”. According to the specialist site DownDetector, which has documented reports of service interruptions in the United States as well as in Europe, Hong Kong and other areas, the outage began at 5:05 a.m. (Paris time) and went on also caused localized cuts to other services.

Messaging services were largely back to normal around 9 a.m., Signal developers said. “We are fully 100% operational again. Enjoy the rest of the week, everyone! “, To tweeted the encrypted messaging application by presenting its “Apologies for the disturbance”.





The blackout coincided with “Degraded performance” of a cloud server owned by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the state of Virginia, United States, Signal explained. “We can confirm that the remedial measures worked and we have started to see a recovery”AWS said in a report on the outage.

Users have reported other simultaneous outages including on the Tinder dating app and the Reddit forum.

Popular among whistleblowers and journalists

Launched in 2014, Signal is considered by specialists as one of the most secure messaging applications on the market, thanks in particular to its ability to encrypt “End to end” audio and video messages or calls.

It quickly became popular with whistleblowers and journalists, with the public support of Edward Snowden, the source of the revelations about the processes used by the US secret service to monitor telecommunications.

The development of the app is managed from California by the Signal Foundation, an independent, nonprofit, led by Moxie Marlinspike (renowned crypto researcher and expert) and Brian Acton (the former creator of WhatsApp, who left Facebook following disagreements with Mark Zuckerberg, who used some of his money to fund the foundation).

The free application boomed at the start of the year in several countries, downloaded more than 100 million times until March, after the announcement by its competitor WhatsApp that it would share more data with its parent company, Facebook. . Signal had notably benefited from the intention then expressed by the emblematic boss of Tesla, Elon Musk, to use it more.

