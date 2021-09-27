Singer R. Kelly convicted of sex crimes

The 54-year-old singer, known for his world hit I Believe I Can Fly, was tried in particular for extortion, sexual exploitation of a minor, kidnapping, corruption and forced labor, over a period from 1994 to 2018.

Fallen American R&B star Robert Kelly was found guilty on Monday (September 27) by a New York court of a series of sex crimes, including that of leading for years a “system»Sexual exploitation of young women, including minors.

The 54-year-old singer, known for his world hit I Believe I Can Fly, was also convicted by the Brooklyn Federal Court jury of the crime of “sex trafficking“. R. Kelly had been tried for more than a month, including extortion, sexual exploitation of a minor, kidnapping, corruption and forced labor, over a period from 1994 to 2018.





Crimes punishable by life imprisonment

The former African-American R&B star, wearing a jacket and tie, showed no particular emotion at the statement of his guilt. Masked, he contented himself with lowering his head and closing his eyes. One of his lawyers, Deveraux Cannick, told reporters that they were “disappointed with the verdictAnd that they were considering appealing. As is very often the case in criminal proceedings in the United States, the prison sentence will be handed down much later, in this case on May 4, 2022 for R. Kelly already in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

During the six-week trial in Brooklyn – with relative indifference to the mainstream American media – nine women and two men testified that R. Kelly had sexually abused them, describing rape, forced drug use, imprisonment or even child pornography. Robert Sylvester Kelly is accused of having perpetrated these crimes with impunity, taking advantage of his notoriety. He has always denied the facts.