Sirha from Lyon. The French team of Lyonnais Davy Tissot wins the Bocuse d’or 2021

The reactions of Bruno Bernard and Laurent Wauquiez

Bruno Bernard, president of the Métropole de Lyon: “I am proud that the French team led by Lyonnais Davy Tissot has won the Bocuse d’Or, it is a real victory for French gastronomy and its influence in France. international, in this context of such a particular health crisis. It is an honor for the Métropole de Lyon, support from the Paul Bocuse Institute, which provides training for talents in the service of the excellence of Lyon and French gastronomy. “





Laurent Wauquiez, president of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region: “If, from the start, we chose to support Team France, it is first and foremost because it represents: high gastronomy, work, merit , the promotion of our products, our history and our values. But it is also because all the members of the team are formidable ambassadors of our territory. This victory confirms it. It proves to us that we must to be proud of our gastronomy and our terroirs. We are proud to have accompanied Team France. Congratulations to Davy and his team for this magnificent victory, here in Lyon, world capital of gastronomy! Now, it’s time for the Clairefontaine de la gastronomy, we know we can count on Davy. “