SNCF: the TGV Perpignan – Paris takes 9 hours to reach its destination … via Marseille

The Perpignan – Paris trip was not a long quiet river for the passengers of the TGV INOUI n ° 6256, this Monday, September 27. Diverted by Marseille because of a “failure of equipment”, according to the SNCF, they should arrive in Paris around 19:40, nine hours after their departure from the Pyrénées-Orientales.

10:50 am, the TGV INOUI n ° 6256 leaves, this Monday, September 27, the station of Perpignan with 5 minutes of delay because of an “influx of travelers”, according to the SNCF. For the passengers of the train bound for Paris Gare de Lyon, this will only be the beginning of the problems.

After Montpellier Sud de France, the TGV takes the direction of Arles then Marseille Saint Charles following a failure of equipment. A problem detected at the axle level prevented the TGV from exceeding the speed of 160 km / h while the rail tracks of high-speed trains allow them to travel at 320 km / h.





Ptdr I was supposed to arrive in Paris in 10 minutes but finally here I am in Marseille pcq la @SNCF decided to change the destination of the train without notifying the flight attendants that’s fine – loulou (@lou_lopz) September 27, 2021

Great quagmire @ouisncf in train 6256 towards Paris but which in the end goes to Marseille without any explanation – imsofargone (@imsofargone) September 27, 2021

In Marseille, passengers changed TGV trains before leaving for Valence then Paris – Gare de Lyon where it should arrive at around 7.40 p.m., i.e. nearly 4 hours behind the initial arrival time.