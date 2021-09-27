Social Democrats lead with 25.7% of the vote, according to provisional official results

Find here all of our live #ALLEMAGNE

: The German Federal Elections occupy the front pages of several newspapers this morning. Le Figaroevokes the “arm wrestling” to come for the Chancellery, between the social democrat Olaf Scholz and the conservative Armin Laschet, while Release tries a pun on the uncertainty of the results and the “Wave bundles” (in reference to the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament).

: Everything will therefore rest on the Greens and the FDP, which the German daily Bild already qualifies as “kingmakers”. The two parties announced last night that they wanted to negotiate together first, before continuing negotiations with the two main parties.

: These first results do not mean the end of the suspense in Germany, however. The various parties likely to form a coalition will negotiate this morning, in order to form a majority which will elect the head of government (and successor to Angela Merkel).





: The conservative CDU-CSU camp won 24.1% of the vote, the worst result in its history. The Greens come third with 14.8%, followed by the liberal FDP party with 11.5%.

: The first official (provisional) results have fallen. The Social Democrats of the SPD came first in the legislative elections in Germany, with 25.7% of the vote, announced the federal electoral commission less than an hour ago.

: We start of course with the titles of this Monday morning:

• The Social Democratic Party won the general elections in Germany with 25.7% of the vote, according to a provisional official count by the Federal Election Commission. The Conservatives won 24.1% of the vote, the worst result in their history.

• The federation of associations of liberal doctors SOS Médecins is shut down for 24 hours, from 8 am this morning, to “alert the French to the planned disappearance of the home visit”

• Huge feat of Julian Alaphilippe who yesterday won a second consecutive world champion title at the Louvain circuit in Belgium.

• Marseille is no longer undefeated in Ligue 1: RC Lens won at the Stade Vélodrome (3-2) and took the runner-up spot for PSG.

