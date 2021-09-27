Solidarity fund scam: these millions of euros that the influencer PA7 would have embezzled thanks to the Covid

The influencer known by the pseudo PA7 on social networks is in the sights of justice. Currently in prison, he is suspected of having developed a vast scam that allowed him to collect nearly 6 million euros from the solidarity fund set up during the Covid-19 crisis.

A particularly well-crafted scam, thanks to which the influencer PA7 would have embezzled nearly 6 million euros. This case, for which the 24-year-old young man was extradited from the United Arab Emirates – he had settled in Dubai at the end of 2020 – and was imprisoned, is revealed by Le Parisien on Monday, September 27.

To earn money, he found a ploy allowing him to divert money from the solidarity fund, the system implemented during the Covid crisis, to allow companies to compensate for the loss of turnover linked to the pandemic.

A well-crafted scam

And this scam, the influencer has made a real business on social networks, encouraging business leaders to use his services to earn more money. “You send a message on WhatsApp, we answer your questions, we put together your file. It’s square. Let’s go for the show“, argued in particular PA7 on its networks.

How did the scam work? When an individual contacts the influencer, the latter retrieves his identifiers to connect to the tax site and submits a request for a solidarity fund in his name and replaced the latter’s sector of activity with an activity sector that can claim to the solidarity fund, such as catering for example.





Commissions between 30 and 50% of compensation

The influencer went so far as to inflate the turnover for the year 2019, in order to claim that the shortfall in 2020 was greater, and thus receive more compensation.

For its part, PA7 then remunerated himself by claiming 30 and 50% of the amount of the subsidy from his clients. Sums that he then laundered “through complex circuits of front companies”, indicates Le Parisien. The scam was brought to light when an Uber eats delivery man was checked by the tax authorities for having received 16,000 euros from solidarity funds, while his activity was not eligible.

A first estimate suggests that 657 people would have used his services in France, for a total amount of aid amounting to 22 million euros, representing for the influencer nearly 6 million in earnings and investigators believe that this amount is further minimized.

Incarcerated since his extradition

He displayed an increasingly opulent lifestyle on social networks, not hesitating to play insolence, especially when he is arrested for speeding and cowardly to the agents who verbalize him. way i don’t care i have money. put as many tickets as you want i’m going to dubai “.

Which he did on December 30, before being extradited on August 25 in connection with this case. If he remains silent for the time being, he has taken care to modify his biographies on social networks, even indicating “currently in prison” on Snapchat. His lawyer also points out the responsibility of the people who would use his services: “Given the modus operandi, all his clients could not be unaware that it was illegal, and it should not be forgotten in the assessment of the file. the light on him exclusively but he acted through social networks, “she told Le Parisien.