Sophie Ellis-Bextor reveals she was raped at the age of 17

She was 17, he was 29, she said no but he didn’t listen to her. Sophie Ellis-Bextor confides in her rape in her autobiographical book, “Spinning Plates”.

RAPE – She speaks. British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor reveals in her autobiography Spinning Plates, extracts of which have been published by the Daily Mail, that she was raped at the age of 17 by a 29-year-old musician whose name she was named.

The interpreter of Murder on the Dancefloor meets “Jim” -that’s the pseudonym she gives him- at a concert with friends. After the performance, an evening is organized during which “Jim” offers to accompany him to his home “to show him his history books”. “Probably the most crappy flirtatious thing in the world,” she says. She follows him home and in no time they are kissing on the musician’s bed.

It is then that the latter undresses her and they have a sexual relationship, without his consent. “I hear myself say ‘No’ and ‘I don’t want to’, but it didn’t make any difference,” the singer recounts in this excerpt. Sophie Ellis-Bextor says she felt “ashamed” and “stupid” to have lost her virginity in this way, by being raped.





“The impression of being an accomplice”

In his book, the artist also estimates that rape, in the 1990s, was more associated with aggression than with the absence of consent. Wondering if she had “really” been raped at that time, she admits that the world in which she has evolved made her believe not and that she had “the impression of being an accomplice” to what she was doing. had suffered.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is speaking today because she wants to help and support rape victims. “When you experience something that you know is bad, being brave and honest about it helps,” she writes in her book.

She does not wish to publicize the name of her attacker, but emphasizes that she wants to “encourage everyone to realize where the line between good and evil is”.

Now a mother of five boys, the 42-year-old singer says she raised them by talking to them about consent from an early age.

His autobiographical book Spinning Plates releases October 7.

