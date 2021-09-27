Spyware stored unencrypted results on unsecured servers

pcTattletale is spyware that is used extensively by spouses to monitor themselves. It takes computer screenshots before posting them on the web.

Confidence is very difficult to acquire. In this breach of trust in the other slips the stalkerware. These little spyware are most of the time installed directly by the spouse to his or her partner. They make it possible to follow, without warning the user, while transmitting key information such as location, messages sent and received, etc.

But these solutions, completely illegal, are very often very little protected. This is for example the case of pcTattletale, which stored its information on an unprotected server.

The principle of the software could not be simpler. Once installed on the person’s computer, it will simply take screenshots at specific times of the day. Today it only works with Windows PCs, which limits its scope, but similar software exists in other forms for other types of devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops).





Images available online

The screenshots taken by the software are then stored, without any protection, directly online on an AWS server. The latter is therefore accessible with a simple link. Although impossible to obtain if we are not the person who installed the software, Joseph Cox of Motherboard demonstrated thata brute force attack makes it possible to discover quite simply the other images stored on the server, and thus enter the private life of thousands of people, many of whom do not already know that they are being watched .

The stalkerware are small software that only take a few seconds to install, the best way to protect yourself is to always lock your sessions and devices as soon as we leave them, even for a moment, and to put an unlock password on each one of them, ideally the password should be different for each device and should be changed regularly.