Steven Nzonzi, the big twist is taking shape!

Targeted by OM, Steven nzonzi is close to leaving AS Roma this season. The French midfielder is expected to join Qatar in the coming hours. Except that one last obstacle still compromises this deal.

OM Mercato: Towards a big surprise for Steven Nzonzi?

After an 18-month loan at Stade Rennais, Steven nzonzi returned to AS Roma where he hoped to win this season. But things don’t go as he hoped. Absent from José Mourinho’s plans, the French international has not yet donned the Louve jersey this season. His almost non-existent playing time pushes him a little more towards the exit door, especially the 32-year-old player has finally decided to find a new team where he will be the holder. Olympique de Marseille, which has been following him for a long time, could therefore return to the charge.

The Marseille President Pablo Longoria appreciates his profile and would consider recruiting him. But OM will have to quickly close this file, because Steven nzonzi has a specific destination in mind. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder has agreed to join Qatari club Al-Rayyan. He would have even passed the medical examination successfully this weekend and would be close to signing a two-year contract with the club coached by Laurent Blanc for a salary of around 3 million euros.





Steven Nzonzi claims compensation from AS Rome

However, the beginnings of Steven nzonzi with the Qatari formation will have to wait, because one last detail still blocks this deal. According to the Italian media, the father and agent of the player is still pushing for compensation from AS Roma. The Nzoni clan would claim the payment of at least half of the salary of his last year of contract until June 2022 with the Roman club. The requested amount would be around 2 million euros. The Italian leaders refuse for the moment to give in to the demands of the 2018 world champion, which casts doubt on the outcome of his transfer to Qatar.