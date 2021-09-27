Stocks fall on the horizon, bitcoin, Ethereum and gold to protect themselves By Investing.com



Investing.com – Combination of impending U.S. government shutdown, Fed interest rate cut and heavily leveraged Chinese real estate developer Evergrande (HK: 3333) increases risk of a major market correction fellow, warns the author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” to his followers on Twitter (NYSE :). As a cover, he advises on, and precious metals.

“The US government is out of money. A shutdown is imminent. Democrats accuse Republicans of being responsible for the misery. Evergrande, China’s largest real estate developer with 800 projects in 200 cities, is ruined. Did you get the message? Protect yourself in time with the, the, the and the Ethereum before the biggest crash in history. Take care of yourself. “

American politicians, whether Democrats or Republicans, are currently discussing raising the debt ceiling. In the past, there have been several government shutdowns because the two parties could not come to an agreement. Without an increase, however, the limit will be exhausted at the end of the month.

In an article in the “Wall Street Journal”, the US Secretary of State for the Treasury, has already called on Congress, last week, to raise or suspend the debt ceiling to avoid a “generalized economic catastrophe”.

In particular, she warned that a default “would likely trigger a historic financial crisis that would worsen the damage from the current public health emergency”, leading to the suspension of social security benefits, delays in monthly tax credits for families and possibly interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which in turn could push stock prices down.

The US Congress must pass a law to this effect by Thursday, otherwise government funding is no longer guaranteed, crippling business.

Kiyosaki predicted therefore a massive US stock market crash for the stock market month of October and fears that precious metals and BTC may also be dragged into the abyss in the process.

“A massive stock market crash is looming in October. Why? The Treasury and the Fed are running out of Treasuries. Gold, silver and bitcoin could also collapse. With cash up your sleeve, you can doing good business after the crash. Stocks are dangerous. Caution is required. “

The American is sticking for the moment to its very flexible monetary policy, but is heading towards a less generous position. The Fed has left the key interest rate in the low range of 0.0 to 0.25% for now, the central bank said last Wednesday. It will also continue to purchase securities to the tune of $ 120 billion per month for the time being.





However, the Fed has signaled that these purchases may soon be tapering off. “If developments continue broadly as expected, the Committee believes that a reduction in the pace of bond purchases may soon be warranted,” the Fed said. The economy is getting closer to the central bank’s targets. Inflation has been high recently as the economy and labor market recovered from the pandemic, according to the report.

In addition, the Fed’s dot charts now indicate that the first rate hike will be in 2022, not 2023 as before.

The Federal Reserve has been pursuing an extremely flexible monetary policy since March 2020, when the Corona crisis erupted, which made the stock market, but also the cryptocurrency market, extremely attractive.

The bestselling author also believes that China’s current assault on the cryptocurrency universe could be the forerunner of a government-run currency that would end up making bitcoin illegal in the United States as well.

On Friday, the Chinese central bank reiterated its firm position on bitcoin. All activities related to digital currencies are illegal, said the People’s Bank of China. The all-powerful central bank of the Middle Empire has threatened the crypto space that it will take tough action against the market.

“China has announcement this morning new measures to fight against crypto-currencies. What does that mean ? This means that China is on the verge of launching its state cryptocurrency. If the United States follows suit, the Fed coin will signify the ban on bitcoin. The United States is moving towards a centralized government, much like China. American communism begins. Our freedoms come to an end. Take care of yourself.”

This isn’t the first time that China has fired on Bitcoin & Co. Virtual payment methods have long been a thorn in the side of the Beijing government. The measures are all the more severe. In addition to banning banks and financial service providers from offering services related to crypto-payments, a ban on trading in crypto-payments has also been in place since 2017. More recently, the government has taken action against it. mining industry of the country. Huge server farms were taken down, leading to the closure of bitcoin mining pools in the Middle Kingdom and ultimately a collapse in bitcoin mining activity.

The Federal Reserve will release a study “soon” examining the costs and benefits of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), Fed Chairman said on Wednesday.

“We are working proactively to decide whether and in what form we should issue a CBDC,” said Powell.