Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange – Tuesday, September 28, 2021

(AOF) – Arkema

Arkema has announced that it wants to sell its epoxies business to Cargill, a leader in agrifood products and services. With this project, the French chemist is continuing to reposition its portfolio on its strategic activities. Arkema produces bio-sourced and specialty epoxies in Blooming Prairie (MN, United States), used as additives or intermediates in the manufacture of lubricants, plastic additives and in many other applications. The offer received values ​​this activity at $ 38.8 million, or approximately 10 times historical EBITDA.

Ateme

The French publisher of professional electronic equipment and software, specializing in video compression, will publish its half-year results.

Catana

Over the past few months, Catana says it has experienced a major acceleration in its sales, enabling it to now have an order book qualified as “exceptional”, both in terms of its size and its depth over time. The order book of the pleasure craft specialist thus reached 252 million euros. He was quadrupled in one year.

Eiffage

Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Génie Civil, has just launched the Demcy brand, which now groups together all of the Group’s materials deconstruction and recovery activities: cleaning, asbestos-removal, dismantling, demolition and recycling. This new brand brings together the know-how of three historic brands resulting from acquisitions made by Eiffage Génie Civil over the years: Perez & Morelli, Boutté and Chastagner. It has 270 employees in 7 agencies in France.

Biscay





Gascogne achieved a consolidated net profit of 5.5 million euros in the first half of 2021, after a profit of 0.4 million a year earlier. The operating result stood at 7.3 million euros, against 2.6 million last year, which had seen the recognition of non-current charges under the Plan to Protect Employment at the Castets site. EBITDA, on the other hand, was down 8.5% to 12.9 million euros given the regulatory shutdown of the 3-week paper mill in February.

GenOway

In the first half of the year, genOway’s net loss improved by € 283,000 to € 676,000. The EBITDA of the company specializing in genetically modified research models for the pharmaceutical industry and academic research laboratories amounted to 245,000 euros against -221,000 euros a year earlier. The increase in EBITDA is directly linked to the strong growth of the Catalog activity, whose economic model is structurally more profitable.

Navya

The specialist in autonomous mobility systems will publish its half-year results.

Quadient

After a dynamic first half, Quadient raised its annual EBIT target. The former Neopost is now targeting organic growth in current EBIT of more than 6% for its 2021 financial year, against a range between + 5% and + 6% previously.

Vinci

Seymour Whyte, an Australian subsidiary of Vinci Construction, won the design-build contract for the redevelopment of rail and road infrastructure at the Port of Melbourne, the country’s leading freight port. Worth 125 million Australian dollars (77 million euros), this ECI (Early Contractor Involvement) type project will increase the share of container rail transport and thus relieve the city of Melbourne’s congestion. In addition to increasing the capacity of the existing terminal, it includes the construction of a new rail terminal.