“Stranger Things”, “Bridgerton”, “The Witcher”, “Sex Education”… What to remember from Netflix’s Tudum

A first for Netflix! The Los Gatos platform organized an online conference this Saturday for its subscribers, which was held live on YouTube, Twitch and Twitter. The event was rich in announcements and images of future productions. 20 minutes looks back on what to remember from this first edition.

The first images of season 4 of “Stranger Things”

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated Season 4 of Stranger Things. The clip opens with an American family who move into a beautiful building at the end of the 1950s or the beginning of the 1960s… The family is quickly confronted with strange phenomena. Nowadays the heroes of Stranger Things enter the same house, in ruins, in fashion Ghostbusters. “Can you tell us what kind of clue we’re looking for?” They ask. This new season will be available on the platform in 2022, three years after Season 3, launched on July 4, 2019.

Two new faces for “The Chronicle of the Bridgertons”

Netflix also showed a preview of Season 2 of The Bridgertons Chronicle. After the love story of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett, these new episodes, expected in 2022, will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne’s big brother, who is looking to get married. “Your character is as mediocre as your riding skills”, balances Kate Sharma (Kate Sheffield in the novels, played by Simone Ashley, seen in Sex Education) in this scene. Fans of Julia Quinn’s books are eagerly waiting to meet Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her half-sister, the one who first catches the heart of the viscount. Season 2 will go live in 2022.





Nivellen in season 2 of “The Witcher”

After playing Tormund in Game Of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju will play Nivellen in season 3 of The Witcher. The character, well known to fans of novels and video games, was shown in a

short extract . Season 2 of The Witcher will be online just before the holiday season on December 17th.

Netflix gave some info on the prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origins, which will take place 1,200 years before Geralt’s adventures and tell the origin of the very first witcher. Filming has started in Iceland.

A spin-off for “Big Mouth”

Nick Roll made fans happy with his hilarious animated series Big mouth by announcing two good news: the development of a spin-off and a fifth season.

A new Viking era is about to begin, with the Vikings: Valhalla spin-off, which unveiled his first images.

The promising generic of “Cowboy Bebop”

Announced at the end of 2018, the live action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, the cult animated series by Shin’ichirō Watanabe (one of the best anime of all time) hits Netflix on November 19, which showed an extremely promising credits.

Dates for “The Crown”, “Emily in Paris” and “Cobra Kaï”

Imelda Staunton, the new Queen Elizabeth of The Crown, spoke to announce that Season 5 of the majestic series would be available in November 2022.

Great news for fans of Emily in Paris, season 2 arrives on December 22 on the platform, and promises to be sunny since the heroine of Darren Star will

a trip to Saint Tropez. Cobra Kai returns to the series tatami with its fourth season on December 31.

Arcane, the series in the universe of League of Legends is expected on November 6. The fourth and final season of Ozark will be available in 2022.

“Sex Education” officially renewed

While season 3 of Sex Education was launched on September 17, Netflix delighted the many fans of Laurie Nunn’s show by formalizing a season 4. Tadam (or rather) Tudum!