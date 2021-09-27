Stupor among the heavyweights, Usyk dethrones Joshua on points and unanimously

The Ukrainian, who comes from the light heavyweights, brilliantly won his bet by extinguishing the three-time world champion (WBA, IBF, WBO) Anthony Joshua.

There was no house arbitration. Oleksandr Usyk’s dominance left no room for a possible heist. WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua was clearly beaten on points and unanimously by the judges (117-112, 116-112, 115-113) at his home in London by the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, Saturday.

Ridden in 2019 light heavyweight where he was unified world champion, Usyk made speak his technique and his superior vivacity against a Joshua who never really found his rhythm in this fight.

“The fight went exactly as I thought it would. Sometimes he jostled me, but never too hard,” said Usyk after the match at the Sky Sport microphone.

“My goal was not to knock him out. At first I was hitting hard to try to knock him out, but my coach asked me to stop and just do my job,” he added.

“AJ” and everyone in boxing see the prospect of a 100% British unification fight fading away against WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is due to face Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on October 9.

Joshua has a clause for a second fight against Usyk to try to get his belts back, as he did in December 2019, after the first loss of his pro career, against Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.

The Briton’s record now stands at 24 wins and two losses, while Usyk remains undefeated in 19 fights.





The “Cat” too lively for Joshua

Before planning for a rematch or another challenge, Joshua will have to digest this missed meeting.

Matchroom, the promoter of the two boxers, had made it big, not skimping on the fireworks and other pyrotechnics around Joshua’s entrance.

Very relaxed, he waddled and sang the anthem commissioned by one of his main sponsors, encouraging the 60,000 or so spectators in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with arm movements to make even more noise.

Before him, the Ukrainian champion had made his entrance to boos in an outfit reminiscent of a cosmonaut suit, with a reflective visor.

Around the ring was a profusion of sportsmen and personalities, such as the four-time Olympic athletics champion, Mo Farah, the England football international Declan Rice or actors like Idriss Elba.

Faced with an opponent evolving in “false leg” – a left-hander with the right fist in front -, smaller by 7 centimeters and with a shorter reach of 10 cm, the champion was initially rather cautious.

During the first two rounds, he mostly looked for the right distance with jabs from the left.

But in the third, it was Usyk who was the first to seek to support his punches by taking advantage of his greater vivacity of movement and of arms which earned him the nickname of “Cat”, touching Joshua in the face of a hook. left 15 seconds from the bell.