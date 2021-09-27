suicide because of the Grégory affair and the press?





First judge in charge of the Gregory case, Judge Jean-Michel Lambert killed himself on July 11, 2017, with a plastic bag tied on his head. The news had marked him with a hot iron.

[Mis à jour le 27 septembre 2021 à 23h29] The press nicknamed him the “Little Judge”. Jean-Michel Lambert was the first investigating judge in the infamous Grégory case. In 1984, at only 32 years old, he found himself at the head of what is still to this day one of the most publicized “cold cases” in France. Particularly disputed in his way of proceeding, many criticisms have been made against him and his career, even his life, have forever been marked by the Grégory Villemin affair. And this, until his death in 2017. “I decided to kill myself because I know that I will no longer have the strength to fight in the last test that awaits me. This umpteenth ‘rebound’ is infamous “, he denounced in one of the letters-testaments written before his suicide, in July. Revealed in broad daylight, the content of this letter directly alluded to the Grégory affair, very clearly linking Judge Lambert’s suicide to the case.

A new twist in the Grégory affair at the origin of the tragedy?

In 1984, the Grégory case was Justice Lambert’s first case. In quick succession, he indicted Bernard Laroche and Christine Villemin before the first was quickly released and little Grégory’s mother was completely exonerated on February 3, 1993. He was finally dismissed from the investigation in favor of Judge Simon who did not will repeatedly flay his confers. “We remain confused by the deficiencies, irregularities, faults, concealment of evidence or the intellectual and perhaps simply material disorder of Judge Lambert”, indicated notes left by Judge Simon, unveiled by BFM TV a few hours before the suicide of Jean-Michel Lambert.

This latest round of criticism echoed yet another rebound after a meticulous and long work of re-reading the file, carried out by the gendarmes with the help of specific software which led the justice to indict three members of the family of Grégory: the uncle and aunt of little Grégory’s father, Marcel and Jacqueline Jacob, and Ginette Villemin, a sister-in-law. A family conspiracy hypothesis which once again contradicted the leads led by the judge.





What did Judge Lambert’s letter include before his suicide?

On the day of his suicide, the former magistrate had sent four “letters-testaments” to relatives, including one to a journalist from L’Est Républicain, who had published it, Wednesday July 19, 2017, on his website Here are some excerpts from its content: “I have decided to kill myself because I know that I will no longer have the strength to fight in the last test that awaits me. This umpteenth ‘rebound’ is infamous. It is based on an intellectual construction based in part on software. The grinding machine has been set in motion to destroy or damage the lives of several innocent people, to respond to the desire for revenge of a few spirits wounded in their pride or in the honor of their bodies. Some of my colleagues have followed suit with abominable bad faith. I proclaim one last time that Bernard LAROCHE is innocent. The intellectual construction that I have just mentioned is in reality a house of cards which should have been ‘collapse as soon as first objective look at the case (…) I refuse to play this role. If I have sometimes failed, I nevertheless have a perfectly clear conscience as to the decisions that I have been led to take. We will never know the truth because we refuse to see the truth. And yet if we agreed to look at the American or transalpine legal annals … I prefer to ring the end of the game for me. As I am old, I no longer have the strength to fight. “

Nicole Lambert, widow of Judge Lambert, denounced a “lynching”

She spoke very little about the affair and the suicide of her husband. In January 2018 for Ouest-France, she confided in a very bitter way about the lynching suffered by her husband for years. “Too much harassment and media lynching pushed him to commit this gesture. On the morning of July 11, BFMTV published part of Judge Simon’s diaries. Only the passage concerning Judge Lambert. This time, the critics did not come. not journalists, but a colleague, ”she explains. “If we had published the diaries in their entirety, it surely would have reassured my husband, instead of killing him. These diaries reflect the mind of Judge Simon.”

Newsletter





In 2019, in the columns of the Parisian, Nicole Lambert was also carried away after the documentary of the Netflix platform on the case. “This very scripted documentary gives a one-sided view of this affair and stirs up a dangerous hatred. It is a great unpacking of lying, absurd, hurtful and defamatory nonsense. It has been thirty-five years since the honor of my husband is dirty, but now that it is no longer there, my daughter and I are on the front line… All these words sound like a dose of arsenic given on a recurring basis and make our mourning impossible. “