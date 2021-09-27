Super League: UEFA drops its lawsuits against Barça, Real Madrid and Juventus

The last slingers of the Super League will escape any sanction. UEFA announced in a statement on Monday that it was dropping disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus. The three clubs which have still not withdrawn from the project of creating a European Super League.
” UEFA takes note of the letter sent today by the UEFA Independent Appeals Body in which the disciplinary proceedings which had been initiated against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a potential violation of the UEFA legal framework has been declared null and void, without prejudice, as if the proceedings had never been initiated », Specified the authority.
The pressure of the Spanish justice
UEFA ended up giving in to the pressure put by the Commercial Court N ° 17 in Madrid which had banned it from opposing the Super League project and from sanctioning the clubs and players who could take part in this competition. This decision had already prompted UEFA to suspend its sanctions procedure in June.
On September 19, Madrid judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara went even further by setting a five-day ultimatum for UEFA to cancel its sanctions against the founding clubs, brandishing the threat of legal action for failure to respect the principle of free competetion.
No compensation for the 9 other clubs
” UEFA maintains that it has always acted in accordance with its statutes and regulations, but also with EU law, the European Convention on Human Rights and Swiss law in connection with the so-called Super League project. UEFA remains confident and will continue to defend its position in all relevant jurisdictions », She defended.
UEFA also waives the compensation that the nine other clubs that were involved in the project had to pay before quickly withdrawing: Atlético de Madrid, Inter, AC Milan, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal , Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham. They were to make a joint donation of 15 million euros for social actions and leave 5% of the income they would have received from UEFA competitions.