Super Soco CT-3: the electric maxi-scooter on the way

2
Super Soco plans to launch the CT-3 in 2022, an electric maxi-scooter claiming 180 km of autonomy, more than 125 km / h at top speed and a connected TFT screen.
The Chinese manufacturer Super Soco has distinguished itself in our columns with the TC Max 125 electric motorcycles and the CPX scooter, which we carried out the test which gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Determined to conquer a growing market, Super Soco returns to the forefront with an electric maxi-scooter with interesting ambitions. Given for 125 km / h, this Super Soco CT-3 will carry an 18 kW peak motor for a torque of 71 Nm. If the nominal power remains at 11 kW, it can be classified as an equivalent of 125 cm³. Thus provided, this scooter would gain in versatility. A posture that is also found in terms of autonomy with a range of action between 170 to 180 km thanks to its 7.2 kWh battery. As a reminder, the CPX did not exceed a hundred kilometers according to our measurements. The manufacturer also announces a full recharge in 3 hours.
Connected display
Like most Super Soco electric two-wheelers, the CT-3 should benefit from connected features with the possibility, for example, to link it to a smartphone via an app, but also to follow its condition and obtain a follow-up of navigation on the 7-inch color TFT screen. The Super Soco CT-3 also displays its ambitions with a wider, angular and aggressive fairing, thus taking up the aesthetic codes of thermal maxi-scooters such as the Yamaha X-Max or BMW C 650. The CT-3 is also full of technologies in its chassis with an ABS braking system, double disc brakes and double piston calipers and a rear gas shock absorber.
The price is unfortunately not known at the moment, but it should be high, knowing that the CPX is already posted at 5590 €. On paper, it can be considered as a direct competitor of the future BMW CE 04 that we will normally have the opportunity to test at the end of the year.