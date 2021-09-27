Super Soco CT-3: the electric maxi-scooter on the way

2

The Chinese manufacturer Super Soco has distinguished itself in our columns with the TC Max 125 electric motorcycles and the CPX scooter, which we carried out the test which gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Determined to conquer a growing market, Super Soco returns to the forefront with an electric maxi-scooter with interesting ambitions. Given for 125 km / h, this Super Soco CT-3 will carry an 18 kW peak motor for a torque of 71 Nm. If the nominal power remains at 11 kW, it can be classified as an equivalent of 125 cm³. Thus provided, this scooter would gain in versatility. A posture that is also found in terms of autonomy with a range of action between 170 to 180 km thanks to its 7.2 kWh battery. As a reminder, the CPX did not exceed a hundred kilometers according to our measurements. The manufacturer also announces a full recharge in 3 hours.