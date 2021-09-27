surprise, this excellent game has just been released and it is free

Back to school is generally synonymous with new video games. The usual chestnut trees are there, like the new ones FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as the next installment of the saga Battlefield or the new one far cry. But now a great new game has just been released without warning, for free, on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

a great game just released

Every month, there are many video game outings. Just on Steam, it is necessary to have a monster free time to be able to test all the novelties. Nevertheless, some titles manage to stand out. This is the case with some indie nuggets, capable of competing with the big names in video games. Among these nuggets, we obviously find Undertale, a game by Toby Fox that has seduced a host of players before registering as a staple of the indie scene.

And after Undertale, here is that the American developer wanted to tackle another game, full of similarities but based in a different universe: Deltarune. A title whose first chapter was released at the end of October 2018 on PC, then a few months later on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. And during Nintendo Direct last week, the Japanese publisher also announced that chapter 2 of Deltarune would be released on September 24 on its hybrid console.





And surprise, now both chapters are available for free on both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It is therefore possible for any owner of these consoles, as well as owners of a PlayStation 5, to connect to the associated store to download the two chapters for free.

Similar result on PC, where the first two chapters of Deltarune are available. An introduction to the game that will allow interested parties to familiarize themselves with the universe, three other chapters being already in development.

the first two chapters of deltarune completely free

In Deltarune, players take on the role of Kris, a human living on the surface of the Earth in the company of monsters. Problem: Kris ends up joining the Dark World in the company of Susie, a classmate. The duo, who will eventually meet colorful characters, will be tasked with fulfilling a prophecy in order to restore balance in this world by closing a geyser of dark energy.

A game therefore follows the very popular Undertale, adopting some of its game mechanics while tweaking others. If you liked Undertale, you should quickly appreciate Deltarune, because of their undeniable similarities. Obviously, the barred spirit having made the success ofUndertale is at the rendezvous.