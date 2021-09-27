suspected of murder then murdered coldly





Key figure in the investigation into the death of little Grégory, Bernard Laroche, a time suspected of murder, was finally murdered by the child’s father, his cousin Jean-Marie Villemin. Portrait.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 27 septembre 2021 à 21h45] What role did Bernard Laroche really play in the so-called little Grégory affair? Did he contribute to her murder? Is he totally innocent? Even today, forty years after the events, all the light has not been shed on this leading character of one of the most famous French “cold cases”. While TF1 broadcasts Monday, September 27 the second part of the series “A French affair”, which looks back on the murder of Grégory Villemin, in 1984, the time has come to take stock of Bernard Laroche, cousin of the father of little Grégory , Jean-Marie-Villemin, with whom he spent a good part of his childhood.

In the first episode broadcast Monday, September 27, TF1 returns in particular to the arrest of Bernard Laroche following the testimony of his sister-in-law, Murielle Bolle. After having confirmed the alibi of the husband of her sister Marie-Ange Bolle for a while – although a few details may have made investigators doubt the veracity of his words – Murielle Bolle, aged 15 at the time, was finally reconsidered his statement. On the day of the death of little Grégory Villemin, they would have gone together, with Bernard Laroche’s son, Sébastien, “by car to a house in Lépanges”. This house would be none other than that of Jean-Marie and Christine Villemin. There, Bernard Laroche would have brought up a child of the same age as his son, and who would have been identified as Grégory Villemin. They then went to the village near Docelles. Bernard Laroche would then have stopped the car and would have gone down with Grégory, taking him further, before coming back … alone.

If Murielle Bolle finally returned a few days later on her accusations, even today, doubts remain as to whether she lied when she was protecting her brother-in-law or when she accused him. One thing is certain, his testimony set fire to a family that was already particularly divided. A few weeks after the custody and the indictment of Bernard Laroche by judge Lambert, followed by his release after the turnaround of Murielle Bolle, Grégory’s father, Jean-Marie Villemin, convinced of the guilt of Bernard Laroche, s’ went to the Laroche home and shot him dead. We take stock of this whole affair.

Bernard Laroche was the cousin of Jean-Marie Villemin, father of little Grégory. The two men hardly saw each other after spending part of their childhood together. Having lost his mother at birth, Bernard Laroche was indeed brought up by his maternal grandmother Adeline Jacob, also grandmother of Jean-Marie Villemin. Bernard Laroche will also be closely linked with the Jacobs, including his uncle Marcel Jacob. Worker in a spinning mill, he married Marie-Ange Bolle in 1976. Four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Sébastien, born ten days after little Grégory, followed during his childhood for a cyst in the head and operated on.





Quickly, the investigators were interested in the profile of Bernard Laroche, the cousin of Jean-Marie Villemin, in particular after the famous testimony of the young Murielle Bolle, 15 years old who lived with Bernard Laroche and his wife Marie-Ange Bolle, sister of Murielle . The latter questions Bernard Laroche’s schedule, de facto suppressing his alibi and then accuses him by name of having gone to pick up Grégory after leaving school and then of being absent with the child. Murielle Bolle overwhelms her brother-in-law before going back on her statements the next day and clearing her. “My brother-in-law, he’s innocent. It was a trap and I fell into it (sic). At five o’clock, I was in the bus. I was afraid of the gendarmes… they took advantage of me. All alone. The gendarmes told me that Bernard had said that and that if I didn’t say that, they would put me in a house of correction, “she then assures the numerous journalists present. Arrested on November 5, 1984, Bernard Laroche was then charged with the assassination of little Grégory Villemin. But to the fragile then retracted testimony of Murielle Bolle, there are other gray areas and elements that could incriminate Bernard Laroche according to Judge Lambert in charge of the investigation. These elements are finally excluded from the file, in particular the analysis of the letter of demand comprising a signature “LB” close to that of Bernard Laroche. Released from prison on February 4, 1985, Bernard Laroche intends to resume his life and his job (he had just been promoted to foreman). He was assassinated a month later on March 29, 1985 by Jean-Marie Villemin who had expressed his desire for revenge. Due to his death, Bernard Laroche will be the subject of a dismissal order issued on April 18, 1985, an order which does not remove all doubts about his involvement but renders him de facto not guilty.

On March 29, 1985, Jean-Marie Villemin, convinced of his cousin’s guilt and drunk with anger after the investigation had been redirected to his wife Christine, went to the Laroche home in Aumontzey. The Laroche are then on their way and return to their home. “On the way home, I said to him:” I think we are going to have a baby. “He was very happy. He must have said to himself:” Another life will begin “, says Marie-Ange Laroche-Bolle, Bernard Laroche’s wife in remarks transcribed by BFM TV.

Newsletter





When they arrive at their home, Marie-Ange Bolle hears a noise. “We arrive in front of the house. Bernard was practically engaged in the door, but I had not yet returned. I hear heavy footsteps, someone jumping. I turned around, and that’s where I was. ‘saw Villemin with a gun. Bernard said to him:’ I swear to you that it is not me who killed your kid. I understand you, but it is not me ‘. Me, I said:’ Jean-Marie , put down your gun, we can discuss “. Marie-Ange Bolle’s brother, present at home with their son Sébastien, then went downstairs. “Bernard took my brother by the shoulder and said: ‘Lulu, go back up with the kid’. And he didn’t have time to go back up …” Jean-Marie Villemin then fires and touches Bernard Laroche in the chest. “At the time, I didn’t think he was dead because I couldn’t see any blood. Sébastien threw himself on his father, and then that’s when the blood started to flow, and then the kid was screaming, he was screaming: ‘Mum, I’ve got lots of blood! Take that away from me, take that away from me!’ relates Marie-Ange Laroche, who then leaned over her husband. “He looked at him, and he shook his head at me. The worst part is that he didn’t die right away. I told him not to leave, that we were going to have another child. But hey, he left with that. “