Taxes: why the tax authorities claimed a surplus from 10.8 million households on Monday – Economy

Bad surprise this Monday on the bank accounts of more than one in four French people. A levy from the General Directorate of Public Finances appears therein. This is to automatically levy a surplus of taxes on their income by the French tax authorities. With this operation, the French state intends to recover 16.3 billion euros owed to it.

1 Who are the households concerned?

10.8 million tax households are affected by the levy on September 27 because they had not been sufficiently levied in 2020 for income tax. Either because their income increased last year and they didn’t report it, causing a discrepancy between what they paid as withholding tax and what they actually owed. Either because they benefited in January 2021 from an advance of reductions or tax credits, granted to 8.5 million households, which turned out to be too high compared to the expenses they ultimately incurred.





2 How to regularize your situation?

The entire remainder due was automatically deducted by the tax authorities on Monday for reimbursements of less than € 300. For those who had to return a greater amount, the withdrawals will be staggered until December: a quarter reimbursed on September 27, another on October 25, another on November 25 and the last on December 27.

If you have recently changed your bank account, you should quickly report it on the tax website.

3 What happens if I have overpaid?

If 10.8 million households have not paid enough in income tax for 2020… 12.7 million tax households have given too much. The state ended up with an overpayment of 10.4 billion euros. For this category, refunds have already taken place. People received the money on July 20 or August 6, by wire transfer or check.