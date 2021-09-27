TCL 85X925 PRO: an 8K Mini-Led TV with 2000 backlighting zones and Dolby Atmos

2

TCL has finally officially unveiled the commercial version of its very large 8K Mini-Led television equipped with OD Zero technology and having a number of zones hitherto unmatched on an LCD television.

The TCL 85X925 PRO television is the manufacturer’s first model to use the Mini-Led OD Zero (for Optical Distance Zero) backlighting system. The optical distance between the mini-LEDs and the LCD panel is reduced as much as possible in order to improve the image quality and reduce the thickness of the TV. If the thickness of the slab is reduced on the upper part, the space requirement remains greater at the lower level, which includes the electronics and, above all, a foot of ground 48 cm deep. The most impressive on this model is the number of zones since TCL announces no less than 2096 distinct zones for a total of more than 40,000 mini-leds. The backlighting system could thus reach a peak brightness of 1800 cd / m², which is very good on this 8K 10-bit VA panel displaying an 8K Ultra HD definition of 7680 x 4320 px with a refresh rate of 100/120 Hz .

The subwoofer and connectors.

The TCL 85X925 PRO is compatible with all existing HDR formats (HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG and Dolby Vision) and embeds the Google TV operating system (the latest version of Android TV). On the video game side, TCL also supports the latest technologies, such as HDMI 2.1 4K 120 Hz, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) which allows automatic switching to game mode, as well as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) which avoids the tearing of the image and the jerks.



The imposing Onkyo sound bar.

The screen is accompanied by an Onkyo Dolby Atmos audio system made up of five front speakers, a rear subwoofer and two “Atmos” speakers facing the ceiling, all delivering a power of 160 W. Only available in an 85-inch (216 cm) version, the TCL 85X925 PRO television will be available during the last quarter of 2021 for a price of around € 10,000. It will compete with the 8K Samsung Neo Qled 85QN900A TVs, also equipped with a Mini-Led backlighting system, and the Sony XR-85Z9J (we tested the 75-inch Sony XR-75Z9J version) with a Full Led backlighting system, both at the same price. Note that TCL will market 65X925 and 75X925 65 and 75 inch televisions with an 8K LCD panel and a less advanced Mini-Led backlighting system. The latter will be identical to that of the TCL 65C825 Ultra HD with its 160 zones.