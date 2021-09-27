TEST Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a Switch version worth the detour?

In early 2020, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players were able to experience a brand new production based on the license. Dragon ball, Kakarot ! A world to explore, missions to accomplish, fans retrace the journey of Son Goku and his friends in a Action-RPG eye-catching, despite a few … flaws. Bandai Namco made the decision to bring this work to Switch, we went back to type some naughty bastards, so what is this adaptation worth?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Switch isn’t that bad.

Without surprise, the developers had to make concessions to run Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on the beauty of Nintendo. Thus, certain elements of the decorations have been removed, the textures are more simplistic, less detailed, and the characters are less “smooth”. Of the’aliasing is appearing everywhere. In mode TV, the backgrounds are slightly less blurry, in mode Portable, the rendering is not too bad. Whether on one side or the other, the framerate is not famous. The game runs around 30 fps, but depending on the phase, we encountered awkward huge falls. During combat, you can breathe, the number of frames per second is stable overall.

Regarding the handling, we find the Joy-Con too small for this type of odyssey. During moments of exploration, no worries, during clashes, it smells like scorching … To perform different combos, or even initiate a devastating attack, you have to hold down the triggers and press an appropriate key. The fingers are not comfortable, that’s why we recommend playing it with a good controller when you are lying on your sofa. On the move, we have to deal with it.





This edition includes as a bonus the first two DLC, A new power is awakening! 1 & 2, which are not famous by the way. So of course, the visual part is less fun, but sincerely, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Switch is not that bad. The experience remains intact, and it’s nice to be able to lug around such an adventure in your pocket.

You can buy the Switch version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Amazon for € 41.90.

Read also: Dragon Ball Z TEST: Kakarot, a nice tribute to the fans