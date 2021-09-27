TFC – Caen: The balance is purple at the Stadium

the Stade Malherbe de Caen is one of the French teams that Toulouse FC has met the most in its history: 32 times in Ligue 1, 8 times in Ligue 2, 1 time in the Coupe de France and 3 times in the Coupe de la Ligue, for a total of 44 games, including 40 in the league. The record is rather balanced, slightly to the advantage of Caen, with 18 Norman victories, 13 draws and 13 defeats in Toulouse, for 47 blue goals and 42 purple. These statistics are confirmed at the Stadium, since the Malherbistes, in 19 league games, have won 6 times for 6 draws and only 8 defeats, or barely once in three. However, they score less than the Toulouse (18 goals against 25).





In the 21st century, the two teams have faced each other 24 times. The debates are also balanced with 8 Caen victories, 7 draws and 9 purple victories. But in Toulouse, the story leans slightly on the side of the island of Ramier, since there are 3 Caen victories for 6 Toulouse victories and 3 draws. The last Caen victory at the Stadium dates back to May 2017, where the men of Pascal Dupraz had bowed at a head from Ivan Santini. The Normans were then trained by a certain Patrice Garande.