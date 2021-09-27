Thailand further eases restrictions on vaccinated tourists

The kingdom, which seeks to save its tourist industry, relaxes the measures imposed on travelers vaccinated from October 1.

It had first reopened Phuket and then put the brakes on the resumption of tourism. Thailand is now making a gesture towards vaccinated tourists. From October 1, they will be imposed a quarantine of seven days, half as long as currently, authorities announced Monday. Unvaccinated visitors will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days if they arrive by plane and 14 days by land. All will have to undergo at least two PCR tests. The government spokeswoman brushed aside concerns about the entry into the kingdom of unvaccinated travelers. “I think these measures are effective enough to detect if they are infected”, she said.

The easing also applies to the so-called “sandbox” experimental model set up in Phuket, Thailand’s most visited island, which was launched in July as a first step in reviving tourism. Vaccinated travelers can travel to the island without having to undergo a strict hotel quarantine and after 14 days – along with three negative PCR tests – travel elsewhere in Thailand. This compulsory stay will be reduced to seven days from October 1.





Authorities plan to reopen five other tourist destinations, including Bangkok, according to the Phuket model on November 1, and then another 20 in December.

Classified orange by France

The kingdom is seeking to save a tourism industry hit by the pandemic. The sector accounted for one-fifth of Thailand’s national income before the Covid, but severe restrictions on travelers to fight the virus have shrunken the tide of tens of millions of foreign visitors, causing the worst economic performance in more than 20 years. But travel advice from other countries could limit the impact of this reopening. Great Britain and the United States, for example, advise against going to Thailand because of the still large number of cases and the low vaccination rate, around 20%.

France, it classifies the kingdom in orange. The unvaccinated French who want to go to Thailand must justify a compelling reason. Vaccinated people are not subject to any restrictions, except those imposed by the country and mentioned above. The kingdom is still grappling with its third epidemic wave, brought on by the Delta variant. It registers around 10,000 new infections per day and totals to date more than 1.57 million cases and 16,369 deaths.