The 10 Nintendo Switch offers to grab before midnight and the end of the French Days!

The Nintendo Switch is rarely the console most likely to be subject to many reductions, despite the many games, accessories or variations in its ecosystem. But the French Days, about to end, twist the adage and offer several promotions. Our recap of the promos to grab before the end of French Black Friday!

Nintendo is not very accustomed to promotional events during the year. Indeed, the Japanese manufacturer does not like to offer price reductions in its catalog. However, you should never say never! We note that the French brands are promoting new Nintendo Switch consoles or even exclusive games at very competitive prices!

These French Days 2021 are an opportunity to get your hands on games, consoles and accessories at very competitive prices. Nintendo fans will therefore be delighted to be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s riches at lower prices. An opportunity for those who have a small budget to be able to acquire a major game normally sold at a high price with an attractive promotion. The same goes for the accessories! If you want to protect your console, have an optimized storage space or buy a Nintendo Switch controller, now is the time to have fun, while making some small savings.

Summary Nintendo Switch consoles The Switch Lite + Animal Crossing New Horizons + Switch Online pack

The ideal hardware for Switch Official joy-cons controllers on sale The joy-cons + Paper Mario pack Sony’s Switch-compatible noise-canceling Bluetooth headset Hisense 50 “4K QLED TV at € 429 The Pokémon hoodie

Switch games at a low price Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Switch Pokémon Sparkling Pearl and Pokémon Sparkling Diamond on Switch The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD and Breath of the Willd Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



Nintendo Switch consoles

The Switch Lite + Animal Crossing New Horizons + Switch Online pack

If you fall under the spell of the Switch Lite, the 100% nomadic version of the Nintendo console, you will no doubt succumb to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the biggest video game successes of 2020. With the added bonus of three months of n Nintendo Online subscription which offers many advantages in addition to being able to play online, you can try your hand at this very beautiful and cute game which places you on an island to develop and populate as you wish and taste. A real ode to idleness and relaxation.

Enjoy the Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + Switch Online at 234 € on Amazon

The ideal hardware for Switch

Official joy-cons controllers on sale

One of the great strengths of the Nintendo Switch, in addition to its obvious nomadic character, lies in its Joy-Con which are obviously unique controllers. While two are already included in the purchase of the console, it can always be useful to have more of them to tackle multiplayer games on the many games to share, making Nintendo’s catalog one of the most attractive in the world. this generation on several points. These are in reduction in the color yellow-blue.

Discover the Switch joy-cons at 61 € on Amazon

The joy-cons + Paper Mario pack

Enjoy this great pack including a pair of official joy-cons controllers, blue and orange, plus the excellent Paper Mario & The Origami King on Nintendo Switch. Paper Mario: The Origami King a new adventure of our favorite mustached plumber in a world made of paper. Rather oriented adventure game, the title makes you travel through a Mushroom Kingdom in paper version with an unexpected threat that points the tip of its nose. Olly, Origami master, intends to bend the world to his will, transforming the origami inhabitants forced to live in servitude.

Discover the controller pack + Paper Mario at 89 € on Auchan

Sony’s Switch-compatible noise-canceling Bluetooth headset

The French Days are also an opportunity to jump on a quality helmet, and what is more, on promotion, to enjoy the best Nintendo games in the greatest comfort. For this, we have chosen the Sony WH-CH700NL with noise reduction. It looks simple but actually packs a lot of features. We haven’t talked about its autonomy but it is quite substantial since it can remain on for 35 hours at a time. Allow around 7 hours to fully charge it.

Enjoy the Sony Bluetooth headset at 59 € on Cdiscount

Hisense 50 “4K QLED TV at € 429

Enjoy your Switch games on a beautiful screen, like this 50 inch Hisense 50E76GQ. It is a 4K UHD screen equipped with QLED technology and compatible with HLG, HDR10, HDR10 + or Dolby Vision. It is a Smart TV that runs under the home OS Vidaa and on which you will of course find all the steaming programs such as Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube and more. Thanks to its frequency of 60 Hz and its 3 HDMI 2.1 inputs, you will be able to play all your games in 60 fps and watch your series in 4K.





Discover the Hisense 50 “4K TV for € 449 at Cdiscount

The Pokémon hoodie

“One day I’ll be the best trainer …” With the Pokémon Charmander Hoodie, you will fully display your passion for the game for everyone to see. The first generation Pokémon fire starter is proudly displayed on the chest and back for a very distinctive Pokémon style. The sweatshirt is available from S to XXL and adapts to both female and male morphologies.

Discover the Pokémon sweatshirt for 20 € with the code SALAMECHE at Zavvi

Switch games at a low price

The Pokémon saga is eternal and returns once again with a new episode which will be released in January 2022. Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Switch is a small revolution since it will be the first game in the series to be in a true open world. You can roam anywhere in the Sinnoh region to find and list all the Pokémon that live there. Your goal: to establish the very first Pokédex. And this, long before the colonization of the region by humans. To you the wild lands!

Pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus for 44 € on Amazon

Pokémon Sparkling Pearl and Pokémon Sparkling Diamond on Switch

A few weeks before Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Switch will host two more Pokémon games. These are the remakes of Pokémon Pearl and Diamond, which are changing their names for the occasion to Sparkling Pearl and Sparkling Diamond. This is the opportunity or never to rediscover these two great classics in the style of Pokémon Sword and Shield, with of course their lots of novelties and surprises.

Pre-order Pokémon Sparkling Pearl for 44 € on Amazon

Pre-order Sparkling Diamond Pokémon for € 44 on Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD and Breath of the Willd

What would a Nintendo console be without its bundle of The Legend of Zelda games? Indulge yourself with two great epics. If you haven’t already, start with Breath of The Wild, the Switch-exclusive game that’s considered one of the all-time best games of all time across all media. Then let yourself be tempted by the remake of Skyward Sword, an action-adventure game on Switch in which you play the icon of the series: Link. The hero will have to save Princess Zelda. Fly on the back of Celestial and fight against evil forces thanks to a multitude of upgradable items. This Switch version has gameplay adapted to Joy-con and improved graphics.

Find Breath of the Wild at 48 € on Rakuten

Find Skyward Sword HD at 45 € on Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The character of Mario is inseparable from Nintendo, the iconic character in the red overalls, mascot of the Japanese firm. Present in many licenses, we have selected 3 emblematic games featuring the most famous of plumbers. First of all, there is the HD version of Super Mario 3D World released for Wii U which includes the Bowser’s Fury mode as a bonus. A treat to go with friends. Next comes an original Mario adventure with Super Mario Odyssey, a console launch game. Finally, the unmistakable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or the characters of the Nintendo team compete in frantic races.

Find Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury at 42 € on Rakuten

Find Super Mario Odyssey at 43 € on Rakuten

Find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 44 € on Cdiscount