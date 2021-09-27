More

    the Afghan must be recognized irresponsible according to the prosecution

    After four psychiatric examinations, the prosecution decided.

    The Afghan national, author of the terrible fatal knife attack of August 2019 in Villeurbanne, must be recognized as criminally irresponsible for his actions.

    This is what emerges from his final indictment made this Monday. Sultan Niazi’s discernment was abolished when he killed Timothy, a 19-year-old Savoyard who was traveling by bus to the Woodstower festival, and injured eight people in the parking lot of the Laurent-Bonnevay metro station on August 31, 2019.


    Note that out of the four expertises, three went in this direction. Sultan Niazi is considered a drug addict and suffers from mental disorders. This illegal immigrant, who had made an asylum request, explained to investigators that he heard voices through the earphones of his phone and felt persecuted.

    The thirty-something should therefore be hospitalized with safety measures. In any case, this is what the prosecution requires.

    Asked by theAFP, Frédéric Lalliard, lawyer for two civil parties, said: “It is difficult to go against these fairly unanimous opinions, we are counting a lot on the hearing so that the victims can express themselves, and understand the judicial progress of this case”.


