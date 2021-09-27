“The Artist”: France 2 switches the show of Nagui on Friday in the second part of the evening

End of the match between “The Artist” and “The Voice All Stars”. According to our information, France 2 has decided to change the day as well as the programming schedule of its telecrochet, the first only devoted to songwriters and performers. For its last three weeks, the daring musical show presented and produced live by Nagui will no longer be broadcast on Saturdays in prime time, but on Fridays in the second part of the evening, just after the French series “César Wagner” with Gil Alma.

This decision is taken by mutual agreement between the management of the public channel and its star host, who have not chosen to shorten the duration of the competition. For both parties, the show did not meet its audience on Saturday evening: audiences went from 1.3 million viewers (8%) for the launch on Saturday 11 September to 990,000 (5.6%) on the following week then 847,000 (4.8%) two days ago. The last two Saturdays, the Two had found itself in fifth position, behind TF1, France 3, M6 and even France 5 which offers “Beautiful escapes”.

For “The Artist”, it’s another big change. The first week, the twenty-two candidates in the running were first judged by the jury and the public on the cover of a hit, like Julien Doré at the time of “Nouvelle Star”. Only those who were on waivers could sing their own song. A mechanism developed by Nagui who hoped to capture a larger audience, facing stiff competition from “The Voice All Stars” presented by Nikos Aliagas on TF1.



In the aftermath of this first attempt, the production of “The Artist” immediately corrected the shooting to stand out even more, based on a qualitative study carried out with viewers who had followed this novelty and others who had not. Subsequently, the nineteen selected from the first evening could therefore be directly noted on their composition. To no longer chain the performances at lightning speed, they were also separated into two groups spread over two evenings, shorter.

To beef up the game even more, Nagui opted for a more popular jury along the way. Exit Emmanuel Virot, artistic director of many musical shows on television, and Élodie Mermoz, festival programmer, present during the first two shows with a third rotating jury. Instead, Pascal Obispo and Bénabar surrounded Gaëtan Roussel last Saturday.