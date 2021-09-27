“The Artist”: What programs to replace Nagui’s show on Saturday evening on France 2?

Saturday night box on France 2 is looking for a new tenant. This Monday morning, Nagui announced that his show “The Artist” would switch from this Friday, October 1 to the second part of the evening because of audiences at their lowest. As a result, the entertainment that was guaranteed to stay on the air at least until October 9 therefore leaves behind two vacant Saturday nights.

In a press release, the channel has just formalized the replacement programs whose primary mission will be to do better than “The Artist”, that is to say at least to pass the bar of one million viewers in prime time. Saturday October 2 at 9:05 pm, Laurent Ruquier will present a new number of “Big heads”. Among the expected guests: Laëtitia Milot, Joyce Jonathan, Valérie Damidot, Vincent Niclo, Arnaud Ducret and the traditional mystery guest. During its last broadcast on February 13, 2021, the ADLTV production had entertained 2.28 million fans and 10.4% of the public according to Médiamétrie.

Ten TV game champions on France 2 on October 9

The following week, France 2 will launch its new entertainment “Le quiz des champions” – previously titled “The champion of champions” – presented by Cyril Féraud. In this Enibas and Cyrilprod co-production, ten of the biggest game show champions, across all channels, will come together to compete in four rounds: Marie-Christine (“Everyone wants to take their place”), Paul (“Les 12 blows of noon “), Sandrine (” Everyone wants to take their place “), Xavier (” The 12 blows of noon “), Jafaar (” Who wants to win millions? “), Sylvie (” Questions for a champion “), Arthur (” Slam “), Christophe (” Questions for a champion “), Colette (” Questions for a champion “) and Benjamin (” Slam “).

At stake, the title of “champion of champions” and the sum of 20,000 euros to be donated to the association of his choice for the winner of the evening. “The Champions Quiz” is an adaptation of the British “Quizmaster” format.