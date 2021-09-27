The Bridgerton Chronicle, Stranger Things, The Crown and Sex Education, what to remember from the Netflix “tudum” event

VIDEO – The platform was hosting an online preview of its upcoming lineup on Saturday and did not fail to showcase its most popular series.

Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet ofPride and Prejudice are going to have competition. Netflix unveiled this Saturday an excerpt from season 2 of The Bridgertons Chronicle which recounts the backward entry into the matrimony of the high Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, in no hurry to reach the altar and still healing the wounds of his break with his opera singer mistress. Like the legendary Mr. Darcy of Jane Austen, whose distant and snobbish manners earned him the remonstrances of Elizabeth Bennet, Anthony Bridgerton seems to have decried a little too loudly, during a ball, the young girls present. Which is not to the taste of obstinate debutante Kate Sharma who hates the hypocrisy of good parties. Played by Simone Ashley (Sex Education), the young woman seeks a suitable husband for her younger sister Edwina in the ruthless beautiful world of London of the Regency.

The confrontation between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate promises Jane Austen-style wits that clearly still serves as the main inspiration. From the outset Kate Sharma criticized the viscount for his misogyny and his tendency to see young women as breeding mares, just fit to bear heirs. She takes the opportunity to assassinate his talents as a horseman.

»READ ALSO – The Bridgerton Chronicle loses his attractive Duke Regé-Jean Page, find out why

Originally, The Bridgertons Chronicle is a series of nine novels, signed Julia Quinn, which details the more or less thwarted loves of the Bridgerton siblings, eight brothers and sisters of aristocratic origin, in the London of the Regency (1811-1820). Each book follows one of the family members in their quest for Cupid. This second season is thus inspired by the book The viscount who loved me. The character of Kate Sharma has been rewritten and renamed for the series to continue openness to diversity: The Sharmas are a distinguished Indian family. In the novel, Anthony’s contender was called Katherine Sheffield. This focus on the viscount explains that spectators will have to do without the revelation of season 1, Regé-Jean Page who played the suitor of Anthony Daphné’s sister. On the other hand, Phoebe Dynevor who lends her features to the latter will be back in these new episodes, still signed Chris Van Dusen, expected in 2022.

Also to see -With “The Crown”, Netflix obtains the consecration at the Emmy Awards

With “The Crown”, Netflix obtains the consecration at the Emmy Awards – Watch on Figaro Live

The Sandman, our future Netflix obsession?

2022 is also the too far advanced deadline for the fifth season of The Crown , scheduled for November. This time, it is Imelda Staunton who takes over the throne of Elizabeth II from Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. This chapter will chronicle the turpitudes of the Windsors in the 90s: from Diana’s divorce with Prince Charles to her tragic death in Paris. And the regaining of public opinion by the royal family. A huge task, as pointed out by Imelda Staunton.





»READ ALSO – Lady Diana, Elizabeth II, Prince Charles … Discover the first official photos of season 5 of The Crown

2022 will also mark the return of comedy Sex Education for a fourth season. This renewal follows the September 17 launch of the highly successful third season, which left many of the characters on hold as the Moordale facility was scheduled to close. Also after confessing their mutual feelings, Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis were once again separated by the young woman’s decision to study in the United States.

Netflix, which organized this Saturday an event for fans, nicknamed “tudum” (in tribute to the sound signature of the platform), also took the opportunity to unveil an extract from the fourth season of Stranger Things. The exegetes were able to discover a new setting of the most disturbing, a building nicknamed Creel house, whose previous occupants – a typical American family of the Fifties – must have ended badly.

Following The Witcher had the right to several clips, unlike the little teaser ofEmily in Paris . The title of the most intriguing novelty goes to the highly anticipated adaptation of The Sandman, the cult comic by Neil Gaiman featuring the divinities Morpheus, desire and death. The first poisonous images.

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter .