The Cac 40 driven by the German elections and the rise in oil prices, Market news

After gaining 1% last week, the Paris Stock Exchange continues to grow, reassured by the apparent absence of political risk in Germany after Sunday’s legislative elections. The firmness of crude oil prices, which reached a three-year peak, is also supporting oil stocks, like TotalEnergies, which increased by more than 3%. The market will monitor the statistics for durable goods orders in the United States last month this afternoon.

The advance of the Social Democrats of the SPD, closely followed by the Christian Democrats of the CDU-CSU in the provisional results of legislative elections across the Rhine, has the merit of ruling out the risk of a coalition marked on the left. The week is still rich in leading meetings, with Jerome Powell’s hearings before Congress, the debate on the US debt ceiling which risks interfering with discussions on the stimulus plan, not to mention the Evergrande file.

The latter is for the moment put on brackets while several large investment banks have warned that the electricity shortages in at least ten Chinese provinces, linked to Beijing’s desire to control polluting emissions and the prices of materials. first, risk weighing on the GDP of the world’s second-largest economy.

Negotiations that could last several months

Shortly before noon, the Cac 40 gained 0.60% to 6,677.56 points in a business volume of 970 million euros. In Frankfurt, the Dax increased by 0.86%. The contracts futures December on US indices gained between 0.2% and 0.4%.

According to the latest results, the SPD led by Olaf Scholz, current Minister of Finance and Vice-Chancellor, won 25.7% of the vote in Sunday’s legislative elections and is ahead of Armin Laschet’s CDU-CSU, which collected 24, 1% of the vote. The two leading parties will each set about trying to form a coalition, but the negotiations could last several weeks or even months. Angela Merkel and her government will therefore remain in charge until a new management team is formed. The weak performance of the radical left, represented by Die Linke (4.9%), excludes the prospect of a left-oriented government, its score below 5% preventing it from being represented in the Bundestag.





Towards a tricolor coalition?

In third place, the Greens obtained 14.8% of the vote, ahead of the Liberal Democrats of the FDP (11.5%). The two parties decided to start consultations in order to try to find a common base before entering into discussions with the SPD. A “tricolor coalition” between the SPD, the Greens and the FPD, deemed the most likely by observers, ” would lead to a significant change in terms of the political regime and an increase in budgetary spending, which would be a significant change from the frugal era of Angela Merkel ”Says Lale Akoner, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment. In this period of strong increase in budgetary spending, it appears that a “tricolor coalition” would be the preference of European governments.

Automotive and tourism on the front line

Plastic Omnium yields 0.9%. The automotive supplier has issued a warning on its results for the year 2021 in order to take into account the acceleration of the semiconductor crisis which ” is now reflected in a sharp revision of global automotive production “. The group now expects a turnover ” growing “Instead of” strong rebound Previously anticipated. It also expects an operating margin of between 4% and 5% of turnover, against a margin of at least 6% previously hoped for.

Valeo increased by 3.2%. Goldman Sachs has raised its recommendation on the title to “sell” to “neutral” and increased its target price from 28 to 29 euros.

Faurecia takes 3.4%. The equipment manufacturer is launching its takeover bid this Monday on the balance of Hella’s capital that it does not yet hold at a unit price of 60 euros. The operation will run until October 25.

Values ​​linked to travel and tourism remain supported by the forthcoming upturn in transatlantic travel. Air France-KLM wins 5.3%, ADP 6.2% and Accor 5.2%.



