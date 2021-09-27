the CDU-CSU also claims the formation of the government

While the secretary general of the SPD has already claimed the formation of the next government and declared that the voters wanted him as “the next chancellor”, the candidate of the CDU-CSU, Armin Laschet, has also said he wants to form a government .

"There may be a government coalition with three parties for the first time," he said, assuring that "the party will do everything possible to build a government" taken by the conservatives.





SPD leader Olaf Scholz says Germans want him “next chancellor”

“It is clear that with this result we cannot be satisfied,” he admitted, however. Meanwhile, SPD leader Olaf Scholz felt voters wanted him as “the next chancellor”. According to the latest estimates, the SPD would win 25.8% of the vote, ahead of the CDU-CSU, credited with 24.9%. The Greens would come third with around 15% of the vote, ahead of the AfD and the Liberals (both around 11%). Die Linke (left) would bring up the rear with 5% of the vote.

