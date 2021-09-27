The city of Rome faced with a “massive and uncontrolled” presence of wild boars

Videos that have gone viral show wild boars in the middle of the city, sometimes in large numbers, wandering in the middle of Roman traffic.

The presence of numerous wild boars in the streets of the Italian capital has become a political subject in recent weeks, as municipal elections are due to be held in October. Videos that have gone viral show wild boars in the middle of the city, sometimes in large numbers, wandering in the middle of traffic.

“One day I saw them, I was going to throw the trash, and they came to me because I was carrying a bag of garbage. I threw the bag and I left,” resident Rosa Carletti told Reuters. . “With a family of 15 wild boars it’s a bit difficult because you are afraid. Even when you go to school, a normal thing for children, it becomes dangerous”, replies Nunzio Cammino.

Leonardo Zenobi, also a Roman resident, declares for his part “not to be afraid”, but “we keep a safe distance from them”, he explains, because you never know how a mother might react in the presence of her children. wild boar. A video taken last May showed wild boars chasing a woman carrying groceries at the exit of a supermarket near Rome. She must have left her bags behind her.

The region and the town hall are passing the buck

The subject created discord between the mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi and the president of the Lazio region Nicola Zingaretti, as reported by Italian newspapers. The two are passing the buck, the town hall assuring that it is up to the region to deal with this problem, the region pointing the finger at the responsibility of the capital.





Virginia Raggi even filed a lawsuit against Nicola Zingaretti in early September. It indicates that “the massive and uncontrolled presence of wild boars in the city” is a consequence of “the failure of the Lazio region to foresee and / or implement effective management plans”, reports La Repubblica.

In addition to the danger they could represent by attacking possible pedestrians, they tear open garbage cans, a source of unhealthiness, and their presence also causes road accidents.

And the problem does not only concern Rome, the wild boar population seems to have grown significantly in Italy in recent months, in particular because of the confinement which has allowed the proliferation of these animals. “From Rome to Turin, more and more wild boars in the city: a road accident every 48 hours”, wrote the Italian newspaper. La Stampa last week.