The Covid cost the State between 170 and 200 billion euros, according to Olivier Dussopt

“This has mainly resulted in a significant deficit of over 9% in 2020 and 8.4% in 2021,” said the Minister of Public Accounts.

The pandemic cost in all between 170 and 200 billion euros to the State, between exceptional expenditure and loss of revenue, said Sunday, September 26, the Minister of Public Accounts, Olivier Dussopt. In 2020 and 2021, “we are between 170 and 200 billion euros linked to the Covid crisis“, Said the minister, who spoke on the total cost of Covid-19 on the CNews channel.

In detail, the pandemic cost more than 70 billion euros in exceptional spending in 2020, and more than 70 billion in spending in 2021, he said. “It is also a loss of revenue, because economic activity has stopped“, He added, with a shortfall of several tens of billions of euros.





Pay off the debt linked to the crisis

“We estimate the Covid debt to be around 165 billion euros. But above all, this resulted in a significant deficit of over 9% in 2020 and 8.4% in 2021.“, he said. “If there is no health accident in 2022, we will reduce the deficit which was over 9% in 2020 to less than 5%, which is a step towards normalizationAdded the Minister.

The government presented, Wednesday, its draft budget for 2022. After two years of digging linked to the opening of the budgetary sluices in the face of the virus, it undertakes to amortize over twenty years the state debt linked to the crisis , estimated at 165 billion euros, until 2042. According to Bercy forecasts, the public deficit should drop from 9.2% of GDP in 2020 to 8.4% this year, then 4.8% in 2022.