the design of the Galaxy S22 begins to unveil

After Apple, it’s Samsung’s turn. If the Korean manufacturer has made a habit of unveiling its new high-end smartphones after Christmas, rumors about the new Galaxy should start to intensify in the coming weeks. After a rather successful Galaxy S21 range (special mention to the S21 Ultra, almost perfect), Samsung should announce the Galaxy S22 at the very beginning of next year. Some rumors even speak of a conference in January, earlier than usual.

The leaker OnLeaks, renowned for its information on the exact dimensions of future devices, this weekend released its renderings of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22.

Galaxy S22 Ultra… or Galaxy Note 22?

The most interesting announcement concerns the successor to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Compatible with the S-Pen stylus like its predecessor, the one that is nicknamed for the moment Galaxy S22 Ultra should resurrect many aspects of the Galaxy Note. Among them, we note the possibility of storing the S-Pen in a dedicated location in order to always have it with you. The design of this device should also remind Galaxy Note 20 Ultra lovers of many memories. Given the similarities between these two devices, we would not be surprised if Samsung announces the merger of its S Ultra line and its Note line.

The future Samsung monster should sport a camera module with a new design, P-shaped. Four cameras would be present, which suggests that we would find a score close to that of last year (108 Mpix + ultra wide angle + x3 zoom + x10 zoom). The most knowledgeable among you are probably wondering about the periscope zoom of this device. Physically, it seems difficult to imagine a 10x zoom without a larger protrusion. OnLeaks he himself does not seem 100% convinced by the camera module of his leak. It could be that the final design pushed by Samsung is somewhat different.





Continuity of S22 and S22 +

Of course, the Galaxy S22 Ultra won’t be Samsung’s only high-end smartphone. The Korean brand should announce more classic S22 and S22 +, marketed at … more reasonable prices. These smartphones would sport a look noticeably similar to those of the S21 and S21 +, which is pretty good news. The camera module of these devices is pure beauty.

Among the new features announced, we cite in particular the use of higher capacity batteries (excellent news!) Or the arrival of a more traditional triple camera module. After two years with a 64 Mpix hybrid sensor both dedicated to video and digital zoom, Samsung would use a 50 Mpix main sensor, an ultra-wide angle and a true telephoto lens this time around. We hope the leaker is not mistaken.

Depending on the markets, the Galaxy S22 should once again be divided into two categories. On the one hand, there would be models equipped with an Exynos chip (in Europe) and those equipped with a Snapdragon chip (almost everywhere else). More details should be known soon on these chips.

Source: OnLeaks