11:31 am: Bolsonaro tested negative Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday, after three cases had been recorded in his delegation upon returning from the UN General Assembly in New York, the government announced. A fourth case was subsequently reported. The government has not specified whether the head of state, placed in solitary confinement upon his return from New York on Wednesday, will resume his activities on Monday or be tested for a second time beforehand. Unvaccinated against Covid-19, Jair Bolsonaro has been seen several times without a mask during his stay in New York.

9:53 am: The epidemic continues to progress in New Caledonia The epidemic continues to spread in New Caledonia, causing the death of around ten people a day in this French territory of the Pacific and the saturation of hospitals, which received this weekend the reinforcement of a hundred caregivers . Covid-free for more than 18 months, the French archipelago in the South Pacific has been facing an outbreak of coronavirus cases since September 6 due to the highly contagious Delta variant. According to the latest figures released Monday by the local government, 31 people have died in the past three days, bringing the total to 93, almost all unvaccinated.

9:06 am: Sydney unveils ‘plan for freedom’ thanks to drop in cases Vaccinated residents of Sydney will finally come out of a lockdown of more than three months in mid-October, authorities said on Monday, unveiling a “plan for freedom” as the number of cases decreases in the city. The stay-at-home requirement is to be lifted in Sydney and the state of New South Wales when the full vaccination rate exceeds 70%. Prime Minister of the State Gladys Berejiklian expects to reach it on October 11.

7:23 am: Covid tests will remain reimbursed without prescription for vaccinated adults and minors Jean Castex confirmed on Sunday the end of free “comfort” screening tests on October 15, while specifying that they will continue to be reimbursed for medical reasons, without requiring a prescription for people vaccinated, in an interview with Echoes. “But the tests will continue to be reimbursed for medical reasons, either without prescription for people already vaccinated, or on prescription for others. We also want to keep free for minors,” he adds.

7:20 am: Nicaragua and Bolivia receive vaccines through Covax Spain handed Nicaragua nearly half a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the Covax mechanism on Sunday to help it cope with a new wave of contamination. “With these 499,200 doses, the total given by Spain reaches 1,130,020 doses,” the European country’s embassy told reporters. Bolivia, for its part, received 188,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States on Sunday, also through Covax, the Bolivian Ministry of Health announced on Twitter. The international Covax mechanism is supposed to enable 92 disadvantaged states and territories to receive vaccines funded by more prosperous nations free of charge.

6:25 am: Table catering lost two-thirds of its turnover at the end of July, compared to 2019 The commercial catering market in France, “considerably” affected by the health crisis, experienced “ups and downs” activity and saw its turnover almost halved over the first seven months of the year, compared to 2019, according to a study by NPD Group. From January to July, compared to the pre-Covid 19 activity, turnover fell by 45% and attendance by 39%, indicates the market research specialist in a point on the activity of ‘a sector which in 2019 represented 57 billion euros in France.

6:22 am: The number of cases soars in Syria The Syrian Ministry of Health has started the transfer of patients with Covid-19 in Damascus and Latakia to other provinces, against a backdrop of saturation of hospitals and record rates of contamination. Syria has identified 32,580 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, of which 2,198 have been fatal, but, since mid-August, this country at war has experienced an exponential increase in the number of contaminations, having jumped less from 50 to over 300 cases daily, according to official figures.

6:15 am: In Austria, an anti-vaccine party breaks through in a poll

A new political party opposed to coronavirus restrictions came as a surprise with a breakthrough in regional elections in Austria and will sit in parliament with more than 6% of the vote, according to initial results. Created last February in reaction to the decisions imposed to limit contamination, the “Menschen Freiheit Grundrechte” (MFG – Humans, Liberty, Fundamental Rights) campaigned for the ballot in Upper Austria (north) mainly on social networks.

5:50 am: The colossal cost of the epidemic for the State The Covid cost in all between 170 and 200 billion euros to the State over 2020 and 2021, between exceptional expenditure and loss of revenue, Minister of Public Accounts Olivier Dussopt said on Cnews on Sunday. In detail, the pandemic cost more than 70 billion euros in exceptional spending in 2020, and more than 70 billion in spending in 2021, he said. "It is also a loss of revenue, because economic activity has stopped," he added, with a shortfall of several tens of billions of euros. "We estimate that the Covid debt is around 165 billion euros. But above all, this translated into a significant deficit of over 9% in 2020 and 8.4% in 2021." "If there is no health accident in 2022, we will reduce the deficit which was over 9% in 2020 to less than 5%, which is a step towards normalization", added the minister .









5:47 am: Very slight increase in the number of patients in hospitals The main health indicators of Covid-19 remained broadly stable on Sunday, according to data from Public Health France. The number of hospitalized patients reached 7,994, a very slight increase compared to the previous day, but lower than that recorded a week earlier (8,887) and the approximately 11,000 patients counted at the very beginning of September. In detail, critical care services, reserved for the most serious cases, welcomed 1,577 patients on Sunday (6 more than the day before), against 1,832 a week earlier and nearly 2,300 in early September.

