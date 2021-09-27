The ex-manager of Gims and Vitaa sentenced to 12 months in prison for defrauding Universal Music

He did not deign to appear at the hearing. A former manager of Gims was sentenced to 24 months in prison, including 12 months suspended, by the criminal court of Créteil (Val-de-Marne), this Monday at the beginning of the afternoon. Judged for having defrauded nearly 300,000 euros from Universal Music, he will also have to pay a fine of 50,000 euros. “He will be able to serve his sentence in the form of house arrest,” said the president.

Three other defendants were sentenced to terms ranging from six months’ imprisonment to twelve months suspended while three others were released.

The troubles start after the creation of the label Monstre Marin Corporation

Just after the release of “Bella” in 2013, all signals are green for the singer who connects the hits. To better control his career, he created the label Monstre Marin Corporation. It was the beginning of trouble with the arrival of a “label manager”, responsible for coordinating sound engineers, musicians and also photographer … for the release of a new album. Thus between 2014 and 2016, Universal Music reimburses dozens of invoices such as studio recordings, photo shoots, not to mention travel expenses which do not correspond to “any service”, as the president recalled during the hearing. of the case in June.



In 2015, the star relaunched the label manager to produce a new album, “Djuna Family”. The false invoices pile up but the album, finally abandoned, will never see the light of day. Other false invoices were also published concerning the singer Vitaa.

The former manager evokes “a particular environment”

” It’s him (the manager) who really benefited from this offense, the one who is in a position of strength, who was able to impose his will, ”the prosecutor stressed during her indictment. He had denied the facts, citing “a particular environment”. At the helm, he explained his work: “I establish a budget for an album and valid management control, my role is to make the system more fluid,” added the defendant, at the head of several companies. performances for different artists like Vitaa or singer Bramsito. “To take out a euro, you need three validations. I only did the first before the director’s second and then the auditor’s third. “