The ex-manager of Gims and Vitaa sentenced to 24 months in prison for a scam of 300,000 euros

Between 2014 and 2016, Universal Music paid dozens of invoices “without justification” and actually corresponding to “no service” for travel, studio recordings or photo shoots.

A former manager of rapper Gims was sentenced Monday by the Criminal Court of Créteil to twenty-four months in prison, twelve of which were suspended for having defrauded nearly 300,000 euros from Universal Music France between 2014 and 2016. He was also sentenced to 50,000. euros fine and will serve his sentence in the form of house arrest. Three other defendants were sentenced at the end of the same trial to sentences of six months imprisonment to twelve months suspended, while three others were released.

Invoices without services

Between 2014 and 2016, Universal Music paid dozens of invoices “without justification” and actually corresponding to “no service” for travel, studio recordings or photo shoots. At the heart of this scam, a former manager of the label Monstre Marin Corporation, created by rapper Gims. In 2015, Gims called on this “label manager” to help him in particular to produce a new album, “Djuna Family”. The investigation will show that false invoices were also produced for this project, which was ultimately aborted.





Other projects, including one with singer Vitaa, have been the subject of “false invoices”, according to investigators. “It is he who really took advantage of this offense, the one who is in a position of strength, who was able to impose his will,” the prosecutor stressed during her indictment.

“Never in my life have I made false invoices,” assured the manager at the helm. “It’s a particular environment”, “I establish a budget for an album and a valid management control, my role is to make the system more fluid”, added the defendant, at the head of several companies providing services for artists like Vitaa or the singer Bramsito. “Even if the process was unusual, I did not see any wrongdoing, for me there was a form of logic”, explained for his part a sound engineer, provider of this label manager and also warned.